The Meridian boys basketball team kept its record clean Friday.
The Warriors cruised past Centennial 74-40 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Joe Mpoyo led Meridian (10-0, 6-0) with 26 points and seven rebounds and Brody Rowbury added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Jordan Atchison led Centennial with 10 points.
TIMBERLINE 41, BORAH 37: The Wolves edged ahead of the Lions in the fourth quarter in the 5A SIC game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 12 points and three assists.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, SKYVIEW 36: The Mavericks broke open the game in the third quarter to top the Hawks in a 5A SIC game.
The Mavericks outscored Skyview 19-8 in the third.
Noah White led Mountain View with 12 points and six rebounds and Tyler Clayton added 10 points.
Danny Graviet led Skyview with 14 points.
McCALL-DONNELLY 53, HOMEDALE 43: The Vandals held off the Trojans in the fourth quarter of their Snake River Valley Conference game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 15 points and four rebounds and Mason Strong had 10 points and four steals.
AMBROSE 51, COLE VALLEY 47: The Archers held off the Chargers in a 2A WIC game.
The Archers (13-1, 8-1) led 33-17 at halftime before a furious rally by Cole Valley.
Ben Blythe led Ambrose with 15 points and Hudson Hughes had 13.
VICTORY CHARTER 53, RIMROCK 26: The Vipers cruised past the Raiders.
Carson Cole led Victory Charter with 20 points including shooting 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Jasper Luce added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 73, CENTENNIAL 51: The Brave (7-3, 7-3) cruised past the Patriots in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ashley Banks led the Brave with 23 points and five rebounds and freshman Avery Howell had 12 points and six rebounds. Allison Ross added 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Elle Dingel chipped in 10 points and four steals.
COLUMBIA 43, BISHOP KELLY 28: The Wildcats (9-8, 8-3) clamped down defensively against the Knights (8-6, 8-3) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Eli Robertson led Columbia with 14 points and Mia Nottingham had 10 rebounds and seven steals.
PARMA 66, WEISER 53: The Panthers topped the Wolverines in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 25 points, five steals and four blocked shots, Austyn Harris had 16 points and nine rebounds, Brooke Johnson had 14 points, five steals and three blocks and Taylor Kaiser had nine assists.
Maddie Erickson led Weiser with 24 points.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 43, MARSING 37: The Trojans got past the Huskies in a 2A WIC game.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN ON ROAD: College of Idaho bounced back from a slow start to top Seattle Pacific on the road, 51-42.
Sophia Jackson led the Yotes (4-8) with a season high 16 points and five rebounds and Lexi Mitchell added 14 points and five rebounds.
GYMNASTICS
Boise State, ranked No. 20 in the nation, fell in a conference showdown with No. 17 Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah.
Southern Utah topped the Broncos 194.825-194.425.
The Broncos (2-1, 1-1 MRGC) and Thunderbirds (3-3, 2-2 MRGC) were virtually knotted headed into the final rotation at the America First Event Center, with SUU leading by .025, but an uncharacteristic evening on beam ultimately decided the meet.
A season-high 49.150 from Boise State’s floor line-up had put the Broncos in position for a chance to pull off the upset. Boise State received career-high-tying routines from sophomore Adriana Popp (9.900) and junior Hope Masiado (9.825), a season-high 9.850 from junior Samantha Smith and a 9.825 from freshman Courtney Blackson in her first-collegiate appearance in the event.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEPT: Taylor swept College of Idaho as the Yotes made their season debut in Glendale, Arizona.
Taylor took the first game 3-1 and the second game 5-3.