The Melba girls basketball team remained undefeated Wednesday afternoon.
The 2A Mustangs defeated the 5A Middleton Vikings 57-51 in a nonleague game.
Kendall Clark led Melba (12-0) with 17 points and seven rebounds, Hallie Arnold had 11 points and three assists, Brooklynn Dayley had 13 points and Keylee Wilson added seven points and six rebounds.
Middleton (6-4) was led by Zoey Blackwell, who had 18 points, and Kylee Lewis, who had 10.
COLE VALLEY 56, MERIDIAN 52: The Chargers made it two 2A wins over a 5A school with the nonleague decision over the Warriors.
Trinity Holsinger led Cole Valley (8-3) with 14 points and nine rebounds and Hadley Fraas had nine points and eight rebounds.
Abby Kinnaman led Meridian (2-8) with 16 points and eight rebounds and Ludy Tourville had 12 points.
POST FALLS 60, MOUNTAIN VIEW 51: The Trojans topped the Mavericks (5-6) in a nonleague game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OWYHEE 76, DUBLIN (CALIF.) 66: The Storm bounced back after a first-day loss at the Damian Classic.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee (4-2) with 27 points and Jackson Rasmussen added 10.
SUNRISE MOUNTAIN (ARIZ.) 55, TIMBERLINE 50: The Wolves (4-3) fell in the nonleague game.
WEST JEFFERSON 78, PARMA 63: West Jefferson pulled away from the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Peyton Johnson led Parma with 22 points and Luke Redmond added 20.
LIBERTY CHARTER 50, ADRIAN (ORE.) 45: The Patriots beat Adrian in a nonleague game.
The Patriots outscored Adrian 21-14 in the decisive final quarter.
Luke Thomas led Liberty Charter with 23 points and seven rebounds. Wyatt Thompson had 12 rebounds.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Due to national travel issues, the Boise State game against San Diego State on Thursday, a scheduled Mountain West conference opener for both teams, has been postponed, the Mountain West announced.
A rescheduled date will be announced at a later date.
Boise State will host San Jose State on Saturday. Tip off is at 1 p.m.
