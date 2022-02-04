The Melba boys basketball team took a firm hold of first place in the Western Idaho Conference on Friday.
The Mustangs got past Ambrose 64-57.
Joe Reiber led Melba (16-2 overall, 11-1 WIC) with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Cache Beus had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four steals, Braden Volkers had 14 points, three rebounds and hree assists and Tucker Lowber had 14 points.
Johnny Sugarman led the Archers (15-3, 9-2) with 20 points, Hudson Hughes had 16 and Mitchell Boeck added 12.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, KUNA 28: The Mavericks outscored the Kavemen 19-1 in the decisive third quarter in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nate Ojukwu, Dyson Judd and Dylan Logsdon each scored 10 points for Mountain View.
John Evans led Kuna with 10 points.
TIMBERLINE 37, SKYVIEW 35: The Hawks put together a furious rally in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves prevailed in the 5A SIC game.
AJ LaBeau led Timberline with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 10 points and five rebounds.
FRUITLAND 65, McCALL-DONNELLY 43: The Grizzlies (14-4, 6-2) jumped into first place in the Snake River Valley with the convincing win over the Vandals (11-3, 5-2).
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 15 points.
VICTORY CHARTER 57, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 17: The Vipers were too much for the Grizzlies in a 1A WIC game.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES FALL: Emma Anderson tied a career high 11 rebounds, but Lewis-Clark State outscored visiting College of Idaho 36-18 in the second as the Warriors completed a league sweep of the Yotes 75-48.
Callie Stevens scored a game high 27 points to lead No. 22-ranked LCSC (19-3, 13-3).
The Yotes (14-11, 8-9) battled back, closing the first half on an 8-0 run to get within 39-30. But it was all Warriors in the second half.
BASEBALL
Visiting Northwest Nazarene won its season opener, topping Azusa Pacific 4-3.
Walker Moore led the Nighthawks with two hits.
HOCKEY
The Idaho Steelheads posted an overtime victory on the road.
Idaho used an overtime goal from Shawn McBride, his third of the game, at the 3:45 mark to top Wichita 5-4.
The win kept the Steelhead (25-16-0-1) in second behind Utah.