Subscribe
The Mountain View boys basketball team kept its streak alive with a big fourth quarter Saturday.
The Mavericks won their 12th straight with a 55-42 win over Borah in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Mountain View (14-3 overall, 8-0 SIC) outscored Borah (8-8, 4-4) 19-6 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Logan Haustveit led Mountain View with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dawson Wahl added 13 points and five rebounds.
Ryan Willoughby led Borah with 16 points and nine rebounds.
BOISE 73, NAMPA 66: The Brave held off the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC game.
EAGLE 78, KUNA 70: The Mustangs stopped the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Landon White led the Mustangs (11-6, 6-2) with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
OWYHEE 63, DURANGO (NEV.) 60, OT: The Storm overcame Durango in a nonleague game.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee (10-5) with 23 points and eight rebounds, Jackson Rasmussen had 13 points and nine rebounds, Jayce Allen had eight assists and Reece Sasser-Gunson had seven rebounds.
On Friday, Owyhee lost to the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, Montverde,76-40.
"It's the best team I've ever seen," Owyhee coach Andy Harrington said. "We were down 32-24 at half, which was enough to make me happy."
Durango is the No. 1-ranked team in Nevada, ahead of power Bishop Gorman.
MELBA 76, NORTH STAR 47: The No. 1-ranked Mustangs (16-0, 10-0) handled North Star in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Carsten Volkers had 12 points, Cutter Beus had 11 and five rebounds and Braden Volkers added 10 points and five assists.
AMBROSE 49, COMPASS CHARTER 35: The Archers won in a WIC game.
Eli Sugarman led Ambrose with 18 points and Lincoln Mathis had 17.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS FALL AT HOME: Wyoming held off Boise State 69-6-2 in an afternoon Mountain West game at ExtraMile Arena.
Tatum Thompson led BSU (9-13, 4-5) with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Abby Muse passed assistant coach Heather Sower on the all-time career rebound list (511). She now has 513.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.