The Mountain View boys basketball team used a strong first half to take control against Rocky Mountain in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game Thursday.
The league-leading Mavericks topped Rocky Mountain 67-44.
Dyson Judd led Mountain View (9-3 overall, 3-0 SIC) with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. McKoy Thompson had 19 points and Logan Haustveit added 15 points.
Jack Andrews led Rocky Mountain (5-7, 1-2) with 12 points.
EAGLE 74, CAPITAL 70: The Mustangs rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to stop the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Capital led 49-37 at halftime.
Landon White led Eagle (9-5, 4-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Ibrahim Talaso led Capital (5-5, 1-1) with 19 points.
TIMBERLINE 61, MIDDLETON 51: The Wolves downed the Vikings in a 5A SIC game.
Alex Ko led Timberline with 20 points, Jachin Mertes had 18 and seven rebounds and Blake Kiesau had 12 points, five assists and four steals.
Talmage Stucki led Middleton with 20 points and Micah Mendiola had 18.
BORAH 51, KUNA 40: The Lions used a pivotal fourth quarter to top the Kavemen in a 5A SIC game.
Taison Alford led Borah with 11 points and three rebounds.
Connor Toolson led Kuna with 17 points and six rebounds.
HOMEDALE 53, PAYETTE 28: The Trojans cruised past the Pirates in a Snake River Valley game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale (5-6, 1-0) with 13 points and nine steals and Mason Strong had 12 points and five rebounds.
FRUITLAND 52, MCCALL-DONNELLY 39: The Grizzlies shut down the Vandals in a SRV game.
Eddie Rodriguez led Fruitland (7-6, 2-0) with 12 points and Theo Jackson had 10 points and five steals.
MELBA 56, COMPASS CHARTER 17: The Mustangs (13-0, 5-0) cruised past Compass Charter in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Cutter Beus led Melba with 15 points, five steals and five rebounds.
AMBROSE 47, MARSING 45: The Archers (4-6, 3-3) held off the Huskies (5-6, 1-4) in a WIC game.
Tyson Hughes led Ambrose with 12 points and Lincoln Mathis added 11.
Jace Chadez led Marsing with 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 66, VALLIVUE 20: The Knights had no trouble in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Addie Hiler led Bishop Kelly (13-2, 7-0) with 15 points, Caroline Knothe had 14 and Addy Laible added 13.
SKYVIEW 41, RIDGEVUE 28: The Hawks topped the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
