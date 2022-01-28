Sorry, an error occurred.
The Mountain View boys basketball team had its win Friday.
The Mavericks downed Skyview 70-50 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Baylor Perrin led Mountain View with 32 points and Dyson Judd added 14.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 19 points and Jonah Wockenfuss had 11.
BOISE 52, CAPITAL 42: The Braves topped the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Jude Porter led Boise with 25 points and seven rebounds and Jakob Thompson had 12 points.
Ibrahim Talaso led Capital with 13 points and six rebounds.
TIMBERLINE 29, BORAH 26: The Wolves held off the Lions in a low-scoring 5A SIC game.
Jake Anderson led Timberline with 12 points, four steals and three rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 58, NAMPA 27: The Vikings handled the Bulldogs in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
MELBA 55, MARSING 13: The Mustangs cruised in the Western Idaho Conference game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 45, AMBROSE 26: The Trojans handled the Archers in a WIC game.
Sofia Ganino led Nampa Christian with 20 points.
VICTORY CHARTER 29, IDAHO CITY 28: The Vipers got past the Wildcats in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Erika Hunter and Cali Spjostedt led Melba with 16 points each.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Kansas Wesleyan handled College of Idaho 16-6 in a nonconference baseball game in Waddell, Arizona.
SOFTBALL
Freshmen Taylor Watkins and Kris Kirkpatrick each had three hits, combining for three doubles and a triple, as College of Idaho won its opener Friday, topping Oklahoma Panhandle State 10-8.
The Yotes jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.
In another game, the Yotes fell 7-2 to Ottawa (Arizona) at Surprise, Arizona.
