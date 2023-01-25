Subscribe
The Mountain View boys basketball team won its 11th straight game Wednesday.
The Mavericks topped Boise 68-49 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Mountain View (13-3 overall, 7-0 in SIC) led 38-27 at halftime.
Freshman Logan Haustveit led Mountain View with 18 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists. Dyson Judd added 10 points and four rebounds.
Jakob Thompson led Boise with 22 points and Jude Porter had 12.
TIMBERLINE 48, NAMPA 39: The Wolves opened a 27-15 lead in the first half in the 5A SIC game.
AJ LaBeau and Alex Ko led Timberline (11-5, 6-2) with 14 points each, and LaBeau had eight rebounds.
Gabe Navarro led Nampa with 18 points and five rebounds.
BORAH 47, MIDDLETON 40: The Lions held off the Vikings in a 5A SIC game.
Ryan Willoughby led Borah with 18 points and seven rebounds and Lance Anderson added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Talmage Stucki led Middleton with 18 points and six rebounds.
OWYHEE 78, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 39: The Storm ran past the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
Liam Campbell led Owyhee with 18 points and Jackson Rasmussen and Reece Sasser-Gunson with 14 each.
AMBROSE 68, NORTH STAR 56: The Archers held off North Star in a Western Idaho Conference game.
Eli Sugarman led Ambrose with 22 points, Lincoln Mathis had 20 and Tristen Trevino added 16.
MELBA 71, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 65: The Mustangs held off the Trojans in a WIC game.
Tucker Lowber led Melba (15-0, 9-0) with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Braden Volkers had 20 points and Cutter Beus had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Landon Mills led Nampa Christian with 25 points and Dante D’Orazio had 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLUMBIA 46, CALDWELL 32: The Wildcats handled the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Lily Farris led Columbia with 11 points and seven rebounds and Eli Robertson had 10 points.
WRESTLING
NAMPA 71, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 9: The Bulldogs ran roughshod over the Grizzlies in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual.
The Bulldogs posted nine pins. Vincent Contreras of Nampa won at 106 pounds with a pin in 36 seconds and teammate Ilan Shank won by pin at 98 in 58 seconds.
Nampa’s Kade Mitchell also won by pin in 40 seconds at 220.
