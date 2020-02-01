The Marsing boys basketball team kept rolling along Saturday.
The Huskies topped McCall-Donnelly 48-38 in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Merrick Hall led Marsing (15-3 overall, 8-1 league) with 19 points and seven rebounds and Jacob Ankeny had 10 rebounds, eight points and five assists.
MERIDIAN 79, CAPITAL 65: The Warriors handled the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Josh Underwood led Capital with 14 points and six rebounds and Jonah Blackham added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 63, TIMBERLINE 33: The Grizzlies got out to a 28-15 lead by halftime in the 5A SIC game.
Townsend Tripple led Rocky Mountain with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.
BOISE 62, SKYVIEW 31: The Brave led 33-14 at halftime in the 5A SIC game.
Amurani Shani led Boise with 19 points and Whitt Miller had 16 points, seven assists and four steals.
Levi Teriipaia led Skyview with 10 points and six rebounds.
EAGLE 50, CENTENNIAL 41: The Mustangs held off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Tanner Hayhurst led Eagle with 26 points.
FRUITLAND 58, PARMA 45: The Grizzlies got past the Panthers in a Snake River Valley game.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 15 points, Nolan Bower, Stetson Beus and Isiah Krohn each had 11 and Josh Henggeler added 10.
WEISER 56, HOMEDALE 43: The Wolverines outscored the Trojans 17-2 in the decisive second quarter in the SRV game.
Brett Spencer led Weiser with 21 points, making 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.
Daniel Uranga led Homedale with 14 points.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
YOTES SPLIT: In a matchup of nationally ranked opponents, No. 19 College of idaho split with No. 11 Hope International.
Hannah McNerney pitched a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win for the Yotes (4-2) in the opener. Hope International took the second game 6-1.
NNU WINS TWO MORE: Northwest Nazarene topped Sonoma State 10-7 and San Bernardino 6-2 to finish 4-1 at the annual tournament hosted by Montana State Billings in Las Vegas.
BASEBALL
YOTES SWEPT: William Jessup swept College of Idaho, winning 9-6 and 9-7.
The Yotes (1-7) had 22 hits in the doubleheader, including two homers, but the early deficits proved to be too much to overcome.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS FALL: The Rapid City Rush topped the Idaho Steelheads 2-1 at CenturyLink Arena.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 39-22, but came up short where it counted most.
The Steelheads’ lone goal came in the final period when Colby McAuley connected off assists from Colton Saucerman and Kyle Schempp.