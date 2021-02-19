No. 4-ranked Lewis-Clark State closed the game on a 7-0 run, all at the foul line, as the Warriors outlasted upset-minded College of Idaho, 74-71, in Game 1 of the Cascade Conference Championships at LCSC.
The Coyotes (7-8) took a 71-67 lead on a Ricardo Time 3-pointer with just over two minutes left, but the defending CCC champs did not score again. Jake Albright canned two freebies and following a loose-ball foul, Trystin Bradley made a pair from the stripe to tie the game with a minute left.
LC (15-1) got the ball back inside the final 30 seconds after a charging call on the Yotes, with Albright fouled on an offensive rebound attempt off a Damek Mitchell miss with three seconds left. After Albright missed the first free throw, the C of I bench was assessed a technical foul – with Mitchell hitting two free throws and Albright canning a third to push the lead to three. A C of I desperation pass up floor was intercepted to close the wild finish.
The hosts started strongly, jumping out to a 20-9 lead over the first 10 minutes — getting a pair of Hodges Bailey triples. C of I answered, as Ricardo Time and Otto Taylor canned triples to start a 20-6 run, capped by a Charles Elzie 3-pointer, giving the visitors a 33-30 lead just before the break.
Tied 41-41 early in the second half, the Coyotes built their biggest lead of the night, as Elzie and Time converted baskets in an 8-0 run to build an 8-point lead. C of I would lead 62-56 with seven minutes to go, before LCSC pulled even on a Bradley jumper — setting up the finish.
Time led the Yotes with 18 points and eight rebounds, with Elzie scoring a career-high 16 points. Paul Wilson came off the bench to score nine points with six rebounds.
Mitchell led LC with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, with Bradley and Albright each scoring 14.
The loss snapped a C of I nine-game win streak in CCC games.
The series shifts to Caldwell for Game 2, set for Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. — broadcast live on the Yotes Digital Network.
If Game 3 is need, a coin flip will be held following Game 2. The final game would be played Feb. 27.
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: After trailing by six at halftime, Northwest Nazarene men's basketball opened the second half with a 26-7 run to pull away from Saint Martin's and held on for a 92-86 victory.
With the win, the No. 14/17 Nighthawks take their eighth straight, including the exhibition victory over LCSC in their last contest, to improve to 9-1 on the season.
After the Saints shot 53% (9-17) from deep in the opening half, NNU's defense locked down in the second period and held SMU to just 3-12 (25%) from beyond the arc. The Nighthawks won the rebounding battle 45-35, and held a significant advantage in second chance points at 20-7.
For the fifth time this season, Ezekiel Alley tallied over 20 points as the senior led NNU with 26. He also registered five rebounds and four assists, going 5-9 from deep. Jaylen Fox had his best offensive outing of the year, scoring 14 points on 4-6 shooting from three. In all, the Nighthawks drilled 15 triples, finishing at 41.7% (15-36).
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS DOMINATE: Lauren Ohlinger led a dominating Boise State offense with a double-double on 18 kills and 13 digs — both team highs — as the Broncos rolled to a big 3-0 victory over Wyoming in the battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference.
The win improved Boise State to 5-0 while Wyoming moved to 4-1. The two teams will meet again Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. in Bronco Gym in the second big conference match between the two programs this weekend.
"It was great to get a 3-0 win today," said head coach Shawn Garus. "The team worked hard in practice all week and the things that they were doing well in practice, carried over to the game. You know both teams are really physical, they block and hit well, and have some big hitters. I think the key today was being able to move the ball around and pick on certain players. Once we got our passing going by the middle of the first set our offense was pretty tough to stop. I really like what we're doing."
Ohlinger hit 42.9 percent for a season-high 18 kills to go with the 13 digs to record her second double-double of the season.
YOTES DROP TWO: Playing their first matches in 15 months, the College of Idaho struggled in their season opening matches, dropping a pair of 3-set decisions to Oregon Tech as part of the Cascade Conference Pod.
The Yotes dropped the morning match to Tech 25-20, 25-15, 25-16, with OIT picking up the sweep with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-22.
The two returner starters for C of I led the way, as Jade Warren combined for 17 kills and eight blocks, with Abigail Guinn posting seven kills, 37 assists and 17 digs.
Tech (5-0, 2-0) got a combined 23 kills from Nicole Reyes, as the Owls hit .279 on the day and added 12 aces.