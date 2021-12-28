In a rematch of last year’s 5A boys basketball state championship game, the defending champs succumbed after leading the entire game.
Behind Kolton Mitchell, visiting No. 1-ranked Lake City withstood everything Meridian could throw its way as the Timberwolves prevailed in double overtime 77-71 in the nonleague game Tuesday.
Mitchell scored a game high 34 points including 10 of Lake City’s 12 points in the second overtime before fouling out. Nate Hocking added 15.
He made a critical 3-pointer to give Lake City its biggest lead at the time at 73-69.
Meridian (3-3) got out to a fast start against Lake City (8-0). The Warriors led 18-10 in the first quarter.
The Warriors increased it to 26-16 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves clawed back to trail 39-33 at halftime.
Meridian led 60-55 late in the fourth quarter but a 3-pointer from Mitchell followed by a Mitchell jump allowed Lake City to force overtime at 60-60.
Lake City led 65-62 in the first overtime, but it made consecutive turnovers allowing Meridian to force the second overtime at 65-65.
Austin Ramos led Meridian with 19 points. Ethan Pierce had 18 to go with eight rebounds.
BISHOP KELLY 62, POST FALLS 41: The Knights had no difficulty in topping the visiting Trojans in a nonleague game.
Blake Hawthorne led Bishop Kelly with 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.
Neil McCarthy led Post Falls with 12 points.
OREM (UTAH) 56, MOUNTAIN VIEW 42: Orem fell behind early before rallying for the nonleague win.
Zach Bennett lead Mountain View (4-1) with 10 points.
SKYVIEW 56, CALDWELL 51: The Hawks held off the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Eloy Chaparro led Skyview with 16 points and Max Cutforth had 14.
Andrew Solorio led Caldwell with 16 points and Cameron Morales had 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 38, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28: The Knights got past the Mavericks in the low scoring nonleague game.
After leading 13-12 at halftime, Bishop Kelly outscored the Mavericks 25-16 in the final two quarters.
Logan McCarthy led the Knights with nine points, five rebounds and five steals.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View with 10 points.
TIMBERLINE 73, MINICO 38: The Wolves were no match for the Spartans in the nonleague game.
Post Sophia Glancey scored 30 points to go with 14 rebounds and three steals to lead Timberline. Audrey Taylor had 12 points and Kailey Huegerich added 10.
SKYVIEW 48, BONNEVILLE 46: The Hawks held off the Bees in the nonleague game.
Jayden Glaze led Skyview with 10 points and Delaney Keith had 11 rebounds.
CENTENNIAL 54, NAMPA 20: The Patriots were too much for the Bullldogs in the nonleague game.
The Patriots opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals and Gracie Christensen had 13 points and nine rebounds.
COLUMBIA 29, CAPITAL 20: The Wildcats topped the Eagles in a nonleague game.
PARMA 63, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 34: The Panthers handled the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Austyn Harris led Parma with 24 points and six rebounds.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BRONCOS PLAY WELL, FALL: Boise State pushed Colorado State to the end before the Rams prevailed 81-77 in the Mountain West Conference opener in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Abby Muse had a career high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds to lead Boise State (4-8).
“Our kids came of age a little bit and I hope that is something we can begin to count on,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NNU HAS LONG BREAK: Northwest Nazarene’s holiday break became longer with the postponement this week of two GNAC games.
A Thursday game against Simon Fraser and a Saturday game against Central Washington were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. No makeup dates have been announced.
NNU has been idle since Dec. 7. They don’t play against until Jan. 8 at Central Washington.