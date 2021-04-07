Support Local Journalism


The Kuna softball team had to go to extra innings to remain undefeated Wednesday.

The Kaveman scored in the bottom of the eighth to hold off Capital 7-6 in a nonleague game.

Capital forced extra innings by scoring two runs in the seventh.

Nikki Nell had two hits and two RBI to lead Kuna.

Penny Barnett went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Capital (7-3).

Kuna (13-0) opens 5A Southern Idaho Conference play on Friday when it plays host to Rocky Mountain (12-0) at 5 p.m.

TIMBERLINE 12, MERIDIAN 2, 6 INNINGS: The Wolves hit three homers to stop the Warriors by run-rule in a nonleague game.

Alyssa Wilcox went 3 for 5 including a homer while knocking in three runs for Timberline. Whitney Haworth had three hits and three RBI.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 19, EAGLE 9: The Grizzlies (12-0) scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth to take the nonleague game.

Emily Henard went 3 for 5 with two homers and drove in four runs for Rocky Mountain.

SKYVIEW 19, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Hawks racked up 22 hits in the nonleague game.

One Skyview player had five RBI and three others had three apiece.

HOMEDALE 11, FRUITLAND 1, 5 INNINGS: Olivia Asumendi threw a one-hitter, striking out 12 for the Trojans (12-3, 4-0) in the Snake River Valley Conference win over the Grizzlies (3-8, 1-2).

Kenzie Miller drove in three runs for Homedale and Kaitlyn Missamore had two hits and two RBI.

PAYETTE 4, NEW PLYMOUTH 3: The Pirates rallied to knock off the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.

BASEBALL

CAPITAL 10, KUNA 7: The Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to top the Kavemen in a nonleague game.

Cooper Dalton led Capital with two hits and two RBI.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, CENTENNIAL 6: The Mavericks rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to knock off the Patriots in a nonleague game.

Brody Rasmussen had two RBI to lead the Mavericks.

Tyler Krueck went 2 for 4 with three RBI for Centennial.

SKYVIEW 4, BOISE 3: The Hawks rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth in the nonleague game.

Caden Tucker went 3 for 3 to lead Skyview and Grady Daniels had two RBI.

FRUITLAND 9, HOMEDALE 5: The Grizzlies jumped out to a 4-1 lead and held off the Trojans in the Snake River Valley Conference game.

Dawson McGraw led Fruitland, going 2 for 4 with three RBI.

WEISER 17, PARMA 0, 5 INNINGS: The Wolverines coupled nine hits with nine Panther errors to win the SRV game.

NEW PLYMOUTH 13, PAYETTE 2, 5 INNINGS: Keenaen Scott tossed a two-hitter to propel the Pilgrims in the nonleague game.

Zack Conlee had three RBI for the Pilgrims.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene needed a late-inning comeback to top Academy of Art 5-4 in the openeer before falling 6-5 in the second game in Brisbane, California.

Gina Skinner picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings. She didn't allow a hit.

NNU's overall record is now 19-7. The Nighthawks continue their swing through the PacWest with games against Dominican and Concordia Irvine on Friday and Saturday in San Rafael, California.

