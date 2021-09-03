We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Danielle Aravich of USA competes at round 1 of the women's 400 meter in the T47 class at the 2020 Summer Paralympics on Aug. 27 in Tokyo.
Two Paralympians with Idaho ties earned medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Kory Puderbaugh, who graduated from Eagle High School in 2015, won a silver medal with Team USA in wheelchair rugby. He also won a silver medal in the event at the 2016 Paralympic Games.
Kate Shoemaker, whose hometown is Eagle, won a bronze medal in equestrian dressage. The 2020 Games marked her Paralympic debut.
Danielle Aravich, who was born in Boise and graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 2014, competed in the women's 400-meter dash, but did not advance past the preliminary round.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NNU SHUTS OUT YOTES: Northwest Nazarene got past College of Idaho in a nonconference match.
McKenzie Buell scored in the 90th minute. Her goal came after a combined 34 shots by both teams had been taken without finding the net. Buell's goal was assisted by Carolyn Moravec and Chandler Kauffman.
NNU improved to 2-0 and the Yotes fell to 1-2.
The victory runs the Nighthawks' win streak to 13 matches, dating back to the spring.
VOLLEYBALL
BRONCOS SWEEP GEORGE MASON: Boise State swept George Mason and won the UCI/Adidas Invitational in Irvine, California.
The Broncos won 25-21, 25-19, 25-14. They improved to 5-1.
Boise State's Danielle Boss was named the tournament MVP from the setter position where she recorded three consecutive double doubles. She had 30 assists and 11 digs Saturday.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
YOTES FALL: Bushnell swept College of Idaho 25-18, 25-23, 25-22.
Leyah de Souza led the Yotes with seven kills.
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY: The Boise girls captured the Cardinal Classic meet.
The Brave finished with 30 points, outdistancing runner-up Mountain View (78).
Allie Bruce led Boise, taking first in 18 minutes 46.44 seconds.
The Idaho Falls boys won with 91 points, eight better than runner-up Boise.