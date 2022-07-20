Subscribe
The Idaho Rush U-15 girls soccer team got its first win Wednesday at the U.S. Youth Soccer national championships in Orlando, Florida.
The Rush shut out FC Westlake 2-0. The win came after the Rush played to a 0-0 tie with Connecticut Ginga FC on Tuesday.
Idaho (1-0-1) concludes pool play Thursday against Cincinnati FC (2-0).
The U-15 division is divided into four pools of four teams each. The top teams in each pool advance to bracket play to decide the national champ.
RODEO CONTINUES
The second night of the Snake River Stampede took place Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.
In steer wrestling, Marc Joner and Grady Payne tied for the fastest time, 4.1 seconds.
In bareback bronco riding, Caleba Bennett (76.5) and Mason Clements (72.5) were the lone competitors to score points.
In team roping, Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan had the best time, 3.7 seconds.
Brady Portenier was the lone cowboy to score points in bull riding with 88.5 points.
In saddle bronc riding, Brody Cress led the way with 89.5 points.
Other results were not available at press time.
The rodeo continues Friday night and concludes Saturday.
