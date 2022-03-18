Subscribe
Jordyn Hutchins had a pinch hit three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give Boise State a 4-3 win and complete a sweep against visiting Fresno State in a Mountain West doubleheader Friday.
Boise State (22-5 overall, 2-0 MW) had five homers in the opener before winning 13-5 due to the mercy rule.
In the second game, the Broncos trailed 3-0 until Kelsey Lalor hit a homer with two outs in the sixth, setting the stage for Hutchins.
In the opener, Alison Seng homered twice.
OIT SWEEPS YOTES
No. 3-ranked College of Idaho saw its school record 21-game winning streak snapped in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Yotes fell to No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech, 3-0 and 7-6, in a Cascade Conference doubleheader.
In the opener, OIT starting pitcher Sarah Abramson held the usually potent Yotes offense in check as she allowed just two hits while striking out 11.
In the second game, the hitting returned for College of Idaho. The Yotes scored three runs in the second inning when Haley Loffer lined a triple.
But the Owls took a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning.
The teams wrap up the series with a doubleheader today.
