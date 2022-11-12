For three quarters, the Homedale football team had all it could handle from defending State 3A champion and rival Weiser.
Things finally fell for the Trojans in the fourth quarter as they won going away, 35-7, in a 3A semifinal Saturday afternoon at Homedale.
Homedale (10-1) will take on No. 1-ranked Sugar-Salem (10-0) in the championship game next week. Although no official word has been released, it's believed the game will be played Saturday at Middleton High School.
Sugar-Salem handled Teton 61-21 in the other semifinal Saturday.
Homedale led 14-7 going into the fourth quarter. The Wolverines used three touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to send Weiser (10-2) home.
"Our offensive and defensive coordinators did a good job making some adjustments at halftime," Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. "They (Weiser) made some great adjustments from the last time we played them. The players did a great job of executing the game plan so it was a combination of the coaches and players. It was a chess match."
Homedale beat Weiser 21-7 to capture the Snake River Valley championship.
The Trojans rode the shoulders of running back Trenton Fisher, who piled up 201 yards on 32 carries and four touchdowns. Homedale's three final touchdowns came on Fisher runs of 4, 29 and 7 yards.
Fisher continued a break out season after playing two years in the shadow of Hayden Kincheloe.
"He's a special athlete for sure," Holtry said of Fisher. "For him to be having the season he's been having ... it's been fun to watch."
The win marks the fourth time in five years Homedale will be playing for a state championship.
"It takes four quarters of sound football and as much mistake free football as we can play," Holtry said. "It takes your best game to win. We're going to try to minimize our mistakes and take advantage of opportunities when they come."
CROSS COUNTRY
Landon Heemeyer of Rocky Mountain took eighth at the NXR meet at Eagle Island State Park. His time was 15 minutes, 24.1 seconds. The winning time was 14:51.6.
Heemeyer led GRIT XC, a team representing Rocky Mountain, to third with 129 points. Southern Oregon Project won with 75.
In the girls meet, Allie Bruce of Boise took 11th (18:18.0). The winning time was 17:35.9. Bruce led Boise XC to third with 153 points. Storm over Bend won with 58.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BOISE 62, LEWISTON 32: The Brave split their season-opening weekend, beating the Bengals in a nonleague game.
Avery Howell led Boise with 18 points and seven rebounds.
MELBA 52, LAPWAI 44: The Mustangs scored a big win over the perennial power Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Brooklynn Dayley led Melba with 14 points, five steals and four assists. Keylee Wilson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Kendall Clark had 11 points and eight rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 57, GRANGEVILLE 42: The Chargers topped the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Hadley Fraas led Cole Valley with 16 points and Trinity Holsinger had 16.
COLLEGE
CROSS COUNTRY
Jonathan Shields and Yasmin Marghini each received a berth to the NCAA men's and women's cross country championship which will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The berths were granted Saturday. The national meets will be held next Saturday.
COLLEGE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
College of Idaho topped William Jessup 75-70 in overtime at Kirkland, Washington.
Lexi Mitchell recorded her 11th career double double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead the Yotes (2-0).