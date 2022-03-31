Subscribe
The Rocky Mountain softball team didn’t waste any time getting started Thursday.
The Grizzlies struck for five runs in the first inning, cruising to a 19-9 run-rule win over Meridian in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Timber Samders went 4 for 4 with five RBI and Jasmin Davis was 3 for 4 with five RBI to lead the Grizzlies.
EAGLE 10, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: Six runs in the third inning propelled the Mustangs to the run-shortened 5A SIC win.
Sydney Groves led Eagle with three RBI.
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE 11, NEW PLYMOUTH 1, 5 INNINGS: Dillon Fine knocked in three runs to lead the Trojans past the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
John Lejardi picked up the win, going five innings and striking out seven.
