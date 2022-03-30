Support Local Journalism


The regular season’s end is within reach, and the Idaho Steelheads struggled in the power play in a 4-3 loss on the road to the Florida Everblades.

The Everblades tied it at 3-3 before a late goal gave them the victory.

Idaho slipped to 34-28-3. Will Merchant gave Idaho its final lead at 3-2 with a power play goal in the third period.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

RIDGEVUE 7, NAMPA 6: Mitchell Basterrechea had three RBI to lead the Warhawks past the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.

SOFTBALL

VALLIVUE 8, MIDDLETON 5: Keyten Erickson went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Falcons past the Vikings in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Britney Henderson allowed 11 hits over seven innings to get the win for Vallivue.

BISHOP KELLY 12, COLUMBIA 2: Kaysie Jolley went 3 for 4 with three RBI and Pilar Cook had three RBI to lead the Knights past the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.

Faith Nichols threw a three-hitter, striking out five.

NAMPA 18, RIDGEVUE 3: The Bulldogs struck for six runs in the top of the sixth and 10 runs in the seventh to knock off the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.

Kylee Keyes went 4 for 4 with two RBI to lead Nampa.

EMMETT 18, CALDWELL 4, 5 INNINGS: The Huskies scored 17 runs in the first three innings in the 4A SIC game.

Hailey Stevenson led Emmett with five RBI.

