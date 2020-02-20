Five freshmen had nearly half of the Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team's points Thursday.
The Nighthawks used a big fourth quarter to roll past visiting Concordia 74-52 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
"I feel like all of us freshmen are getting into the rhythm of our offense," Emma Clark said in a news release. "We are starting to know when to take chances and when to get the ball moving."
Clark had 10 points in 10 minutes in the first half and finishing with 12. Freshman post Clare Eubanks had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Nighthawks (19-6 overall, 14-3 GNAC), who are in second in the conference standings with three game to play. They were ranked fifth in the most recent NCAA West Region poll, with the top eight teams advancing to the national tournament.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU MEN WIN: Northwest Nazarene held off visiting Concordia 77-76 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Adalberto Diaz led NNU with 27 points and nine rebounds.
BASEBALL
NNU FALLS: Northwest Nazarene starter Tyler Tan made his first start, but was the pitcher of record in the Nighthawks' 3-1 loss to Colorado Mess in a nonconference game in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Tan allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and had two strikeouts in seven innings.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIDGEVUE 49, EMMETT 45: The Warhawks (4-12, 6-15) fought off the Huskies (2-14, 3-16) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference finale.
Mathew Flake led Ridgevue with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Harry Munford led Emmett with 13 points.