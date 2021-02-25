The Eagle boys basketball team used a strong finish to keep its season alive Thursday.
The Mustangs outscored Timberline 21-10 in the fourth quarter in a 5A District III elimination game.
Eagle (12-7) advances to a play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.
The Mustangs shot well, making 21 of 41 from the field (51.2%).
Jason Janish led Eagle with 19 points and seven rebounds, Rafael Labrador had 15 points and Donovan Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.
Garret Long led Timberline with 19 points and Cooper Lumsden had 10 and four assists.
FRUITLAND 46, MCCALL-DONELLY 43: The Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter to top the Vandals in the 3A District III tournament championship game.
The Grizzlies (16-6) trailed 34-28 before outscoring McCall-Donnelly 18-9 in the final eight minutes.
Jacob Hamann hit two big 3-pointers in the final three minutes for Fruitland. Hamann led with 13 points and Hyrum Lindsey had 11.
MELBA 62, AMBROSE 57: The Mustangs knocked off the Archers in the 2A District III tournament championship game.
Both teams advance to state.
Melba led 41-15 at halftime.
Johnny Sugarman led Ambrose with 19 points and Ben Blythe had 17.
Henry Clark led Melba with 22 points and six rebounds, Braden Volkers had 17 points, six assists and three steals and Joe Reiber had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 57, NORTH STAR 45: The Patriots topped the Huskies in a 1A Division I District III loser-out game.
The Patriots (11-11) advance to a state play-in game on Saturday to decide a state berth.
Liberty Charter got out to a 27-16 lead in the first half.
Connor Gardner led the Patriots with 24 points, Dallin Criddle had 12 to go with 10 rebounds and Shayne Edwards had 10 points.
COLLEGE
MEN'S BASKETBALL
College of Idaho used a 19-4 run in the second half to break open a close game, as the Yotes closed out the regular-season with a 90-80 victory over Eastern Oregon in the 190th meeting between the teams.
Jalen Galloway scored 26 points and Derek Wadsworth scored a career-high 19 in the win for the Coyotes (8-9), who extended their longest continuous rivalry to 55-straight years.
Zane Wright led Eastern (1-1) with 21 points, making 7-of-8 first half 3-pointers.