LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagle boys win play-in match By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 8, 2021

The Eagle boys soccer team opened postseason play in fine fashion Friday.The Mustangs (8-5-3) shut out Owyhee 5-0 in a 5A District III tournament play-in match.Ethan Cutler led with two goals, Jay Orchard had a goal, Tyler Smith had a goal and Alexander Montgomery scored. Colton Webb had two assists and Justin Maas and Krew Christensen had assists.

GIRLS SOCCERCENTENNIAL 2, BORAH 0: The Patriots got past the Lions in a 5A District III tournament play-in match.In the other play-in matches, Eagle shut out Capital 4-0, Kuna topped Meridian 4-1 and Skyview got past Owyhee 1-0.

COLLEGECROSS COUNTRYCompeting with their full lineup for the first time this season, the ninth-ranked College of Idaho women placed second in an NCAA Division I field at the Steve Reeder Memorial in Logah, Utah.The Yotes finished with 49 points, trailing only host Utah State (26). College of Idaho finished well ahead of UNLV (76) with four of its five finishers ahead of the Rebels' second finisher.Ellyse Tingelstad led the Yotes, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 7.50 seconds. The course, at 4,500-feet elevation, was muddy.