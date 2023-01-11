Visiting Colorado State pulled away from Boise State 71-50 in a Mountain West game Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.
Though the Broncos (7-9, 2-1 MW) jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead, Colorado State responded with a 13-2 run in the first quarter. Up 17-12 after the first period, Colorado State shot 46.2% in the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead at the break.
Boise State came out of the break hot offensively, shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Bayes and Mya Hansen balanced the Boise State offense, hitting four 3-pointers as the duo scored all 16 points for the squad. Hansen’s triple with 35 seconds left in the period cut the score to five, but Colorado State’s Cailyn Crocker hit a stepback jumper to extend the lead to seven entering the final quarter.
Dani Bayes led BSU with 16 points including shooting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Mya Hansen added 11 points and four assists and Abby Muse had nine points and nine rebounds.
“Colorado State’s guards took over the game in the fourth quarter. We couldn’t stop their penetration the whole night,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “On the offensive end we can’t win with 50 points.”
HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 62, CALDWELL 37: The Knights ran away from the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Joseph Behrend led the Knights (5-7, 3-0) with 17 points.
Francisco Sanchez-Ayon led Caldwell (6-6, 2-2) with 13 points.
VALLIVUE 54, RIDGEVUE 40: The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter in the 4A SIC game.
Vallivue outscored Ridgevue 20-8 in the final period.
WRESTLING
NAMPA 68, EAGLE 18: The Bulldogs won 12 matches in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference dual against the Mustangs.
Ilan Shank led the Bulldogs with a big win at 98 pounds, pinning Dylan Frother of Eagle in 3:26.
Dedrick Navarro of Nampa had the fastest pin in 33 seconds at 120.