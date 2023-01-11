Support Local Journalism


Visiting Colorado State pulled away from Boise State 71-50 in a Mountain West game Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena.

Though the Broncos (7-9, 2-1 MW) jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead, Colorado State responded with a 13-2 run in the first quarter. Up 17-12 after the first period, Colorado State shot 46.2% in the second quarter to take a 34-26 lead at the break.

