Allie Cannon scored 15 of her career-high 16 points in the first half, as The College of Idaho opened their 2020-21 home schedule with a come-from-behind 58-56 victory over William Jessup inside an empty J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes (1-3) trailed 45-40 early in the fourth quarter, but an inside basket from Kiersten Rasmussen and 3-pointers from Kate Renfro and Kaylee Krusemark gave the hosts the lead. The lead grew to 57-53 on the strength of a pair of free throws by both Cierra Dvorak and Rasmussen.
Katie Campana answered with a trey to pull the Warriors (1-5) within a point – but the Coyote defense held WJU to 0-of-3 shooting and a turnover over their final four possessions – including a missed contested Campana jumper at the buzzer which would have forced overtime.
“It was fun for us to be back in the Activities Center,” said C of I head coach Janis Beal. “It was weird, though, without the YoteFam supporting us.”
Jessup started quickly, scoring the first six points of the contest, before Cannon rallied the Yotes. The sophomore scored 10 points in a 14-2 run to give the hosts their first lead, with Rasmussen converting a 3-point play in a 9-0 second quarter run that built a 23-14 lead.
WJU battled back in the third quarter, as back-to-back driving lay-ups by Akilah Watson to close the period helped the Warriors take a 43-40 lead into the final stanza.
Despite shooting just 31-percent from the floor, the Yotes used a 47-40 edge on the glass – including 17 offensive boards – and forced 16 WJU turnovers.
“Our defensive effort was key in the victory,” Beal said. “It really jumpstarted our offense. Rebounding was a factor and we made hustle plays down the stretch that extended possessions.”
The two teams will close out the weekend tomorrow with a 2 p.m. match-up.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 55, MOUNTAIN VIEW 49: The Mustangs jumped out early and held on to knock off the Mavericks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Tyler Clayton led Mountain View with 15 points.
PARMA 46, FILER 33: The Panthers held off the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Isaiah Krohn led Parma with 14 points and Josiah Larson added 12.
JEROME 61, RIDGEVUE 48: The Tigers used a 19-4 difference in the third quarter to top the Warhawks in a nonleague game.
Isaac Mercer led Ridgevue with 14 points and five rebounds and Austin Ramos added 12 points and four steals.
MELBA 61, HOMEDALE 44: The Mustangs handled the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Josh Leavitt led Melba with 14 points and five rebounds, Braden Volkers had 14 points and three steals and Tucker Lowber added 11 points.
Mason Strong paced Homedale with 14 points and Jaxon Dines added 12.
RAFT RIVER 45, LIBERTY CHARTER 40: The Trojans held off the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Dallin Criddle led the Patriots with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
WILDER 64, IDAHO CITY 43: The Wildcats pulled away to the win.
Jonathan Mendoza led Wildere with 27 points.
AMBROSE 62, OAKLEY 53: The Archers stopped the Hornets in a nonleague game.
Ben Blythe led Ambrose with 30 points and Hudson Hughes added 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PARMA 45, PAYETTE 24: The Panthers topped the Pirates in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 14 points and six rebounds. Madison Collingwood led Payette with nine points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 29, COUNCIL 26: The Patriots held off the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with eight points and 13 rebounds.
WILDER 48, IDAHO CITY 34: Wilder pulled away for the victory.
Jolee Lopez led Wilder with 19 points, Kimberly Arias added 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists and Marissa Puga had 12 points and 11 rebounds.