Nine different players scored as the College of Idaho men's soccer team had its biggest offensive explosion in 18 years Friday afternoon.

The Yotes ran away from visiting Walla Walla University 9-0 in the rain at Simplot Stadium.

Kristian Quiros scored first for the Yotes five minutes into the match as College of Idaho dominated possession throughout.

Ben Garrick had a goal and three assists to lead the Yotes. 

VOLLEYBALL

YOTES WIN: Sydnee Steel had a match high 18 digs and six aces to lead College of Idaho to a four-set victory over visiting Multnomah University.

College of Idaho won 25-21, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16 in the Cascade Conference match.

