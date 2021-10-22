featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP: College of Idaho men's soccer cruises to 9-0 win By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nine different players scored as the College of Idaho men's soccer team had its biggest offensive explosion in 18 years Friday afternoon.The Yotes ran away from visiting Walla Walla University 9-0 in the rain at Simplot Stadium.Kristian Quiros scored first for the Yotes five minutes into the match as College of Idaho dominated possession throughout.Ben Garrick had a goal and three assists to lead the Yotes. VOLLEYBALLYOTES WIN: Sydnee Steel had a match high 18 digs and six aces to lead College of Idaho to a four-set victory over visiting Multnomah University.College of Idaho won 25-21, 25-10, 24-26, 25-16 in the Cascade Conference match. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags College Of Idaho Sport Volleyball Assist Sydnee Steel Soccer Team Ace Ben Garrick Cruise Recommended for you Load comments