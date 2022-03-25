Support Local Journalism


Taylor Caudill pitched her fifth complete game as Boise State took the opener in its Mountain West Conference series against Nevada, 4-2, on the road Friday.

Caudill won her 10th game, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. She and her teammates retired the Wolf Pack in order in five of the seven innings.

Boise State (25-5, 4-0) took advantage of Nevada miscues to score, finishing the game with only one hit while scoring four runs. The Broncos scored three runs in the top of the first inning.

YOTES SWEEP: College of Idaho swept visiting Carroll College 5-1 and 3-2 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader.

The Yotes improved to 24-6 and 11-3.

Hattie Hruza had a three-hit game and Kaily Christensen had a three-run home to lead fifth-ranked College of Idaho in the opener.

A bases-loaded RBI single by Kylie Smith in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Yotes in the nightcap.

