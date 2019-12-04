The Caldwell girls basketball knocked Kuna out of first in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference and assumed the spot atop the league Wednesday.
The Cougars made a hot first quarter hold up in a 41-38 win over the Kavemen.
Caldwell (3-1 overall, 2-0 SIC) opened a 16-6 lead in the first period, but Kuna (3-1, 2-1) pulled within 22-17 at halftime.
Kuna got within three points by the end of the third quarter, but Caldwell held the Kavemen off in the final eight minutes.
Jade Martinez led Caldwell with 13 points and four assists and Kaydence Moore added nine points and six rebounds.
Miaja Mills led Kuna with 12 points and seven rebounds and Darbi Avery added 11 points and six rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 58, BORAH 35: A night after being knocked off by Boise, the Mavericks bounced back in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 62, VISION CHARTER 18: Freshman Shae Olson led the Grizzlies (4-0) with 17 points, five steals and five assists in the nonleague game.
Kirah Fillmore added 11 poits for Greenleaf. Sienna McDougall led Vision Charter with eight.
NYSSA (ORE.) 34, LIBERTY CHARTER 31: Nyssa outscored the Patriots 15-5 in the decisive fourth quarter in the nonleague game.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Charter with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TWIN FALLS 51, RIDGEVUE 38: The visiting Bruins got out to a 26-13 lead in the first half in the nonleague game.
Mathew Flake led the Warhawks with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
FRUITLAND 56, COLUMBIA 32: The Grizzlies handled the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Nolan Bower led Fruitland with 11 points and Pri Weatherall had 10.
Joe Shulkins led Columbia with 10 points.
HOCKEY
ALLEN TOPS IDAHO: The Americans got out to a 4-1 lead in the first period and didn't look back at CenturyLink Arena.
Idaho (11-8) tightened it up with three goals in the third period, but it wasn't enough. Brett Supinski led with two goals and Will Merchant and Ondrej Vala each scored.
Allen (15-4) leaped over Rapid City into first in the Mountain Division. The teams turn around and play Friday.