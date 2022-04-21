Todd Cady
Todd Cady has been named athletic director at Columbia High School.
Cady takes over for Randy Potter, who is retiring after serving for 16 years since the school opened.
Cady will step down as the school's head wrestling coach and Dean of Students.
He was involved in hiring the school's new football head coach. Charlie Dotson replaces Greg Asbury, who is retiring.
Dotson has been a girls basketball, track and assistant football coach at Flathead High in Kalispell, Montana.
Columbia plans a meet and greet with Cady on Wednesday in the school's library at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
BISHOP KELLY 27, EMMETT 4, 5 INNINGS: The Knights scored 12 runs in the first inning and 11 in the fourth in the runaway 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kayla Stoker led the Knights (15-3, 7-0), going 2 for 2 with eight RBI, a homer and four runs.
VALLIVUE 7, COLUMBIA 6: Yazmin Garcia on a walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Falcons past the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.
Britney Henderson finished with 14 strikeouts for Vallivue (14-6, 8-3).
RIDGEVUE 27, CALDWELL 8, 5 INNINGS: The Warhawks opened an 8-0 lead and never let up in the run-rule shortened 4A SIC game.
Layla Rogers led Ridgevue (7-12, 5-6), going 5 for 5 with three RBI and Kaysha Leighty went 3 for 5 with five RBI.
NEW PLYMOUTH 17, FRUITLAND 1, 5 INNINGS: The Pilgrims managed just one hit but took advantage of 20 walks and five errors in the nonleague game.
Sarah Binggeli and Aislyn King each had two RBI to lead New Plymouth (9-4).
BASEBALL
BISHOP KELLY 14, EMMETT 3: The Knights put the game out of reach with six runs in the top of the seventh in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
RIDGEVUE 16, CALDWELL 4: The Warhawks scored 14 runs over the final four innings in the 4A SIC game.
Izaiah Stewart-Kasper and Mitchell Basterrechea each had four RBI to lead Ridgevue (13-3, 9-2).
Cooper Cammann led the Knights (17-3, 8-3) by going 4 for 5 with three RBI.
