The College of Idaho earned three All-America honors and all five scoring runners finished in the Top-50, as the Yotes finished second overall at the NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships at Seminole Valley Regional Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
It marks the fourth time in program history that the Coyotes have finished as the NAIA national runner-up — joining the 2012, 2013 and 2019 teams — and marked the first time that all five scoring runners were in the Top-50. C of I finished with 146 place points, just behind national champion, St. Francis (Ill.), who had four Top-25 finishers to post 111 place-points. Taylor (Ind.) was a distant third (217).
Ellyse Tingelstad capped a banner freshman season, placing 33rd overall with a time of 18:31.35 — earning her first All-America award. She was the first finisher among the 31 Cascade Conference runners in the field.
Larissa Mauer earned her second cross country All-America honor, taking 38th (18:35.06), one spot ahead of teammate, Erin Moyer (18:35.19), who capped an outstanding career with All-America honors.
Sophomore Abbey Shirts placed 42nd (18:38.54) and freshman Sage Martin took 49th (18:43.61), narrowly missing the All-America cut. Senior Chaye Uptmor capped her C of I career with a 76th-place finish (18:57.37).
The three All-America honors by the Yotes equal the most All-Americans by a C of I team in program history.
SOFTBALL
NNU SPLITS: Northwest Nazarene defeated Dominican 2-0 before falling 11-2 to Concordia Irvine in San Rafael, California.
The Nighthawks move to 20-8 overall and will play the same teams Saturday to complete the road trip.
Against Dominican, pitcher Sidney Booth was the difference, picking up her ninth win. She went the distance, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.
YOTES SWEEP: Both starting pitchers took no-hitters into the fifth inning as No. 23 College of Idaho swept Corban 8-0 and 8-1.
The Yotes improved to 17-0 in conference and 28-8 overall.
Katelyn Wilfert (11-3) yielded one hit in the opener and Annie Polster (8-0) tossed a four-hitter.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
AZTECS TOP BRONCOS: San Diego State blanked Boise State 1-0, handing the Broncos their third straight loss.
Boise State (4-4-1, 4-4-1) had allowed a division-low seven goals going into the match. Its offense continued to struggle.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
BORAH 18, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Lions belted 20 hits in the run-ruled shortened 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener.
Keli Kessel went 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI to lead Borah.
CAPITAL 12, EAGLE 5: Stella Rensvold hit a grand slam to lead the Eagles past the Mustangs in a 5A SIC open.
Maddie Mann went 2 for 3 with three RBI for Capital.
TIMBERLINE 5, CENTENNIAL 1: The Wolves opened a 4-0 lead in the 5A SIC opener.
Tara Dittman hit a homer with three RBI and Brynn Barber had two hits to lead Timberline.
MERIDIAN 11, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, 5 INNINGS: The Warriors got out to a 5-0 start and didn’t look back in the run-shortened 5A SIC opener.
Rylie Haith went 4 for 4 and Payton Bullard had three RBI to lead Meridian.
EMMETT 20, COLUMBIA 9, 5 INNINGS: The Huskies scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game early.
Kylie Yanzuk, Maxie Mouton, Karadyn Fuller and Rylee Rountree each had three RBI for Emmett.
BISHOP KELLY 16, NAMPA 7: The Knights rallied for 11 runs in the sixth to top the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.
Adelie Johnson went 3 for 5 with three RBI and a homer and Pilar Cook had a homer and four RBI to lead the Knights.
BASEBALL
MIDDLETON 5, RIDGEVUE 3: The Vikings won in the bottom of the seventh in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jake Vickhammer had two hits and an RBI and Mason Petrowske and Hayden Gibbs each had two hits for Middleton.
VALLIVUE 10, CALDWELL 1: The Falcons had 10 hits to pull away from the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.
The Falcons scored six runs in the fourth.
EMMETT 6, COLUMBIA 5: Jose Contreras hit a two-run homer to lift the Huskies past the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.
Timmy Williams, Roman Lake and Ryan Brinkerhoff each had a RBI for Emmett.
BISHOP KELLY 16, NAMPA 2, 5 INNINGS: The Knights scored 11 runs in the fourth to put the Bulldogs away in a 4A SIC game.
Jack Heffner and Caden Casagrande each had two hits and two RBI to lead the Knights.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 9, KUNA 6: The Grizzlies scored four runs in the sixth to down the Kavemen in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener.
Conor Christiansen had two hits and two RBI and Luke Hines had two hits and two RBI to lead the Grizzlies.
BORAH 6, BOISE 2: Garrett Thompson went 2 for 3 with a homer to go with two RBI to lead the Lions past the Brave in a 5A SIC opener.
EAGLE 8, CAPITAL 3: The Mustangs scored five runs late to knock off the Eagles in a 5A SIC opener.
Chase Hilde went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBI to lead Eagle.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, MERIDIAN 1, 5 INNINGS: The Mavericks scored five runs in the fourth inning on their way to ending the 5A SIC opener early.
Brody Rasmussen went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead Mountain View.
TIMBERLINE 4, CENTENNIAL 3: The Wolves held off the Patriots in a 5A SIC opener.