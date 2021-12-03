Runs and momentum are huge components of volleyball at any level — especially in an NCAA Tournament.
Just ask Boise State, which was swept by fifth-ranked BYU 25-6, 25-19, 25-10 in an NCAA Tournament opener Friday before a near capacity crowd of 4,000 at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.
Skyview graduate and BYU setter Whitney Bower set the plate for an impressive Cougars attack. Bower had 25 assists.
BYU (29-1), which won for a 22nd straight match, set the tone early in the first set.
In the second set, Boise State (24-11) used a 3-0 run to pull within 20-17 and again trailed by three points at 21-18 before the Cougars closed out the set.
In the third set, it was one run after another run for BYU. The Cougars were up 3-0, 6-2, 10-3, 14-6, 19-8 before shutting the door on the Broncos.
Outside hitter Erin Livingston did most of the damage for BYU. She had three kills in the final seven points and finished with a match high 15. She had a .667 hitting percentage.
Usual offensive leader Lauren Ohlinger didn’t get her first kill for Boise State until late in the third set. Alyssa Wissinger led the Broncos with five kills and Alli O’Harra had four.
BYU hit .388 to Boise State’s .012.
Early hitters affected the Broncos throughout the match.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN: College of Idaho scored a big Cascade Conference road win, topping Oregon Tech 80-78 in overtime.
Kaylee Krusemark hit the game-winning basket with 5.5 seconds left.
Trailing by 14 points late in the first quarter, the Yotes (7-3, 1-1) went to work in the second quarter and clawed back.
Lexi Mitchell led the Yotes with 14 points and 12 rebounds. It was her fifth double double this season.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OWYHEE 43, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38: The Storm (5-1, 4-0) surged ahead in the third quarter and never looked back against the defending state champion Mavericks (5-1, 3-1).
Josie Davis led Owyhee with 17 points and eight rebounds and Emma Atchley had 12 points and five rebounds.
Demi Thompson led the Mavericks with 14 points, three assists and three steals.
TIMBERLINE 48, BOISE 37: The Wolves (6-0, 4-0) used a 20-9 advantage in the third quarter to overcome a slow start against the Brave (4-1, 2-1).
Boise opened a 13-2 lead after the first quarter.
Audrey Taylor led Timberline with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Sophia Glancey had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Avery Howell led Boise with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
MELBA 53, FIRTH 26: The Mustangs had no difficulty in the win.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 17 points and 16 rebounds, Hallie Arnold at 10 points, Keylee Wilson had 10 points and seven rebounds and Brooklynn Dayley had nine points, eight assists and six steals.
SUGAR-SALEM 47, PARMA 32: The Diggers handled the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 14 points and four rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 59, JEROME 55: The Knights held off the visiting Tigers in a nonleague game.
Aidan McGarvin led Bishop Kelly with 17 points and six rebounds and Tommy Hunter had 18 points and four steals.
MELBA 54, FIRTH 47: The Mustangs prevailed in the nonleague game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals and Braden Volkers added 14 pounds, three steals and three rebounds.
HOCKEY
Kansas City topped the visiting Idaho Steelheads 3-2 in a shootout game.
The Steelheads (10-7-1) had two power play goals, but couldn’t get it done in the shootout. Still, Idaho earned a point.
A.J. White and Luc Brown each had a goal and an assist for the Steelheads.