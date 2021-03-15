The Boise State women’s cross country team earned a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Monday.
Graduate student Tyler Beling earned her first career All-American honor with a 39th-place effort.
This is the Broncos third time finishing in the top 10 at nationals and the third-highest finish behind only the two back-to-back sixth-place efforts in 2017 and 2018.
Beling, who paced the Broncos in all-four races this season, capped a strong opening campaign with Boise State as she became just the sixth female Bronco to earn All-American honors. She finished in a time of 20 minutes, 59.3 seconds.
Senior Olivia Johnson earned the best finish of her career at 52nd (21:04.8) in a field of 256, grabbing the second scoring spot for the Broncos.
Freshman Ines Borba crossed the line in 21:20.3, good enough for 76th and the third spot for Boise State.
Rounding out the scoring five were juniors Yukino Parle (94th) and Sailor Hutton (119th) at 21:28.9 and 21:40.6, respectively.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rocky Mountain topped visiting College of Idaho 2-1.
Halle Labert scored on a pair of late penalty kicks for Rocky Mountain.
Maddie Smith scored for the Yotes (4-3-1, 3-1) in the 14th minute. It was her fourth goal of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
VALLIVUE 3, CENTENNIAL 2: Owen Bowers allowed one hit in four innings to go with seven strikeouts as the Falcons topped the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Zac Garner and Cody Doser each had a RBI for Vallivue.
Tyler Krueck led Centennial with two hits including a homer and two RBI.
EMMETT 13, HOMEDALE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Huskies scored seven runs in the fourth to end the nonleague game early.
Gage Larson, Timmy Williams and Trace Tucker each had two RBI to lead Emmett.
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE 16, EMMETT 14: The Trojans held off the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Makenzie Miller wnet 3 for 4 with three RBI and Dani Sitts had two hits including a homer and two RBI to lead Homedale.