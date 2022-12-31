Subscribe
The Boise State women's basketball team got off on the right foot in a Mountain West opener Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos held off visiting San Jose State 73-62 at ExtraMile Arena.
Dani Bayes scored a career high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting for the Broncos (6-8). She scored nine points in the first quarter as Boise State opened an 18-6 lead.
Abby Muse had 11 rebounds, nine points and four blocked shots for the Broncos and Elodie Lalotte had 12 rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU FALLS ON ROAD: Northwest Nazarene came up short in a 54-48 loss against Montana State Billings.
The Nighthawks fall to 4-8 and 1-3.
Ryzin Bergersen led NNU with 14 points and two steals.
