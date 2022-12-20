Four players scored in double figures to lead the Boise State women’s basketball team to a 75-66 win overe Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday afternoon in the final game of the South Padre Island Classic in South Padre Island, Texas.
Natalie Pasco led Boise State (5-8) early as she hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, allowing the Broncos to open a 22-13 lead. Pasco finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Elodie Lalotte recorded her 11th career double double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds for BSU. Dani Bayes added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Mya Hansen had 10 to go with four assists.
“We had some kids step up tonight,” BSU coach Gordy Presnell said. “We came in wanting to be consistent in our play and we did that.”
BSU will kick off Mountain West play on Dec. 29 in a home game against San Diego State.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 43, EAGLE 39: The Wolves pulled ahead in the fourth quarter in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Alex Ko had 12 points and five rebounds and Jachin Mertes had 12 points to lead Timberline.
Landon White led Eagle with 13 points and seven rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 74, PUEBLO CENTRAL (COLO.) 42: The Mavericks won easily at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.
Four players reached double-figure scoring for the Mavericks. Camden Hyden led with 12 points and seven rebounds, Braden Sherrill had 11 points and four rebounds and Owen McBride and Dawson Wahl each had 10 points. McBride also had four assists.
Mountain View finished with 22 assists out of 31 made field goals.
CALDWELL 68, ONTARIO (ORE.) 33: The Cougars were too much for the Tigers in a nonleague game.
Zaylor Bruegeman led Caldwell with 27 points.
FRUITLAND 55, BUHL 29: The Grizzlies cruised in the nonleague game.
Eddie Rodriguez led Fruitland with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals and Tyler Capps had 12 points.