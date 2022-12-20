Support Local Journalism


Four players scored in double figures to lead the Boise State women’s basketball team to a 75-66 win overe Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday afternoon in the final game of the South Padre Island Classic in South Padre Island, Texas.

Natalie Pasco led Boise State (5-8) early as she hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, allowing the Broncos to open a 22-13 lead. Pasco finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

