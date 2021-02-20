Jade Loville led four Boise State players in double-figure scoring with a game-high 18 points and the Broncos knocked off Utah State 81-72 on Saturday in Logan, Utah.
The victory gave the Broncos (12-7, 9-7 Mountain West) a two-game series sweep of the Aggies (4-15, 2-12).
Mallory McGwire added 15 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Anna Ostlie was 4 for 9 from 3-point range to record a dozen points for the second-straight game. Abby Muse was 5-for-5 from the floor for 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Mary Kay Naro, who set a school record with 16 assists, Thursday, added nine more to finish the series with a 25-4 assist-to-turnover ratio. Alexis Mark reached double-digit boards for the third time in the last-four games with 13.
Elodie Lalotte tallied seven points and finished the series with 16 in just 32 minutes of action. Cristina Gil chipped in six points after scoring 17 this season entering the game.
The Broncos clinched a winning season for the eight consecutive campaign. They return to ExtraMile Arena for games against San Diego State Friday and Sunday. The meetings with the Aztecs are the final contests for Boise State prior to the Mountain West Championship.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene opened the game strong and never looked back in defeating Saint Martin's 71-53
With the win, the No. 14/17 Nighthawks improved to 10-1 on the year. NNU has now won each of its last 10 contests, counting an exhibition victory. The Nighthawks will finish the year with a perfect home record of 6-0, and also with an unblemished mark of 4-0 against Saint Martin's.
NNU put the game out of reach almost instantly, grabbing a double-digit lead just five minutes in on a Brandon Recek triple that made it 15-4 in favor of the home team. NNU showed no signs of slowing down from there, extending the advantage to 25 by halftime, as they went into the break up 44-19.
The night was special in more ways than one for the Nighthawks, as they honored their three seniors in Ethan McPherson, Ezekiel Alley, and Sam Roth. McPherson hit a triple in the opening minutes and finished with three points, Alley recorded 11 points and six rebounds, and Roth registered eight points and four boards in the win.
GYMNASTICS
BSU UPSET BID FALLS SHORT: The 21st-ranked Boise State Broncos scored a season high 196.900, but fell short of registering an upset over Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference rival and No. 11 BYU at Provo, Utah, on Friday.
The Cougars won a tri-meet that also featured Air Force, tying their season high with a 197.075. The Falcons finished third with a score of 192.650.
Boise State, which defeated BYU earlier this season in Boise, set season highs on beam (49.275) and vault (49.125), and tied its season high on bars with a 49.350. The team’s 49.100 on floor is tied for the second-highest score of the season in the event.
Senior Emily Muhlenhaupt tied for the individual title on bars, scoring a 9.900 en route to a share of the 13th title of her career. The total is tied with Anne Staker (1989-92) for the sixth-most in Boise State history.
The Broncos led after two rotations, but BYU was able to take the lead following the third. The squads were in a dead heat for the entirety of their final events, but the Cougars moved in front following the last performance of the evening.
Freshman Courtney Blackson set career bests on both bars (9.875) and floor (9.900), leading Boise State in the latter event, and tied her career high on vault (9.850).
Sophomore Adriana Popp set a career high with a 9.900 on beam to lead the Broncos, and freshman Emily Lopez set a career best with a 9.825 on vault.
VOLLEYBALL
BSU FINISHES SWEEP: Boise State sophomore Lauren Ohlinger had a career day recording her third double-double of the season on a school record tying 34 kills and 13 digs to lead the Broncos to a weekend sweep of Wyoming. The series was a battle between teams previously tied at the top of the Mountain West standings with 4-0 records coming in. The two wins improved Boise State to 6-0 overall as the Broncos moved into sole possession of first place.
Unlike Friday when Boise State won relatively easily, Saturday was a different story as the match went four sets and was decided by an average of 3.75 points per set. The Broncos opened by taking the first two sets before Wyoming regrouped to win the third 26-24 to force the match to a fourth period.
Ohlinger’s 34 kills tied the all-time school record set by Tara Brinkerhoff on Nov. 14, 2000 versus Idaho State. However, today’s total by the sophomore is a Boise State rally scoring era (2001-present) record for kills in a match surpassing Liz Harden’s 32 versus UNLV on Sept. 22, 2012. Ohlinger hit 30.7 percent on the day and tallied two assists, 13 digs and two block assists for a career-high 35 points.
YOTES REBOUND: College of Idaho rebounded in a big way on Day 2 of pod play to open the Cascade Conference season, hitting a combined .344 percent in sweeping two matches from Multnomah University.
The Yotes (2-2, 2-2 CCC) set the tone with dominating first sets in both matches and finished the day with a 15-0 edge in total blocks in the victories.
In the first match, the Yotes won 25-9, 25-20, 25-0. In the second match, C of I prevailed 25-9, 25-20, 25-18.