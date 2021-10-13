The Boise State women’s basketball team was picked sixth in the Mountain West preseason poll Wednesday, as selected by conference head coaches and selected media members.
The Broncos have won four of the last five Mountain West tournament championships and a pair of regular season title during that span.
Boise State returns three players who started double-figure games last season in senior forward Rachel Bowers (10 games), sophomore forward Abby Muse (15) and sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro (all 23 games).
Naro (5.2 assists per game) ranked second in the conference last season in assists per game. Muse was a Mountain West All-Freshman selection in 2020-21.
Fresno State topped the preseason poll with 269 points and 13 of 27 first-place votes. New Mexico (seven), UNLV (three) and Colorado State (one) each earned at least one first-place nod and were picked second through fourth. Wyoming was fifth ahead of Boise State. San Diego State (two first-place votes), Nevada, San Jose State (one first-place vote), Air Force and Utah State rounded out the poll.
The last time the Broncos were picked this low was 2013-14 when they were predicted to finish eighth. Boise State won 18 games that season and posted a 12-6 mark in conference play to tie for third.
Boise State hosts Southern Oregon in an exhibition game Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The regular season begins Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. against Long Beach State.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
VALLIVUE 4, COLUMBIA 2: The fourth-seeded Falcons edged the No. 5 Wildcats in the match to decide third place in the 4A District III tournament.
Defending champ Vallivue (11-7-2) advances to a state play-in match Saturday to decide at state berth. This was the same route Vallivue took to state last year.
VOLLEYBALL
EAGLE 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 0: The Mustangs (25-5, 9-1) swept the Grizzlies 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 in a tightly contested 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Tara Murphy led Eagle with 10 digs, nine kills and five aces and Gabbi Roberts had 27 assists and six digs.
VALLIVUE 3, RIDGEVUE 0: The Falcons swept the Warhawks 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Mikayla Basterrechea led Ridgevue with 19 digs and McKenna Durrant had four kills and three aces.