The Boise State women’s basketball game was a preliminary to the Bronco men on Saturday.
The Bronco women made sure to hold up their part, stopping San Diego State 72-63 in a Mountain West game at ExtraMile Arena.
Abby Muse led five Broncos in double-figure scoring with 14 points.
“Abby (Muse) is starting to get better and better,” BSU coach Gordy Presnell said. “Having Elodie (Lalotte) back gives us a huge presence. She’s hard to guard on the block. Dominique (Leonidas) did some nice things for us. We got a big lift from Rachel (Bowers) off the bench and I thought this was the first game that really slowed down for Mary Kay (Naro).”
Lalotte returned after missing three games with a concussion and tallied 12 points and nine rebounds. Naro notched 13 points and six assists. Leonidas recorded 12 points and seven rebounds and Bowers chipped in 11 points.
The Broncos (8-14, 4-7 Mountain West) opened the game with three straight second-chance buckets to lead 6-0 and force a timeout by the Aztecs (10-12, 4-7) at the 7:25 mark of the first quarter.
The Broncos host UNLV on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
YOTES SPLIT: Alex McFarland-Smith and Jonah Hultberg combined for three home runs and 10 RBI with Connor Root strikout out a career high nine in a second game win as College of Idaho split a doubleheader with Central Washington at Wolfe Field.
Central Washington won the opener 9-5 before the Yotes earned a split in a 15-3 win.
The Yotes (4-2) took advantage of six walks and five hit by pitches in the second game with McFarland-Smith and Hultberg providing the big blow.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 56, VALLIVUE 39: The Knights handled the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Gage Alves led Bishop Kelly with 18 points and Tommy Hunter added 15.
Jacob Martinez led Vallivue with 10 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, TIMBERLINE 41: The Mavericks opened a 29-15 lead in the first half in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nate Ojukwu led Mountain View with 18 points and eight rebounds and Brayler Perrin had 16 points.
Wade Zenner led Timberline with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 46, EAGLE 19: The top-seeded Wolves handled the Mustangs in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Timberline earned a state berth and advances to the district title game.
Sophia Glancey led Timberline with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Lauren McCall had 11 points and seven rebounds.
BOISE 48, BORAH 30: The Brave earned a state berth in the 5A District III Tournament game.
Boise advances to the district title game.
Ashley Banks led Boise with 12 points and Ella Nelson added 11.
COLUMBIA 45, VALLIVUE 29: The Wildcats downed the Falcons in a 4A District III Tournament opener.
BISHOP KELLY 62, RIDGEVUE 18: The Knights ran away from the Warhawks in the 4A District III Tournament opener.
PARMA 51, WEISER 25: The Panthers earned a state berth in the 3A District III Tournament game.
The Panthers advance to the district title game.
Rylie Calkins led Parma with 30 points, five rebounds and three steals. She made 7 of 13 3-point attempts.
MELBA 59, NEW PLYMOUTH 47: The Mustangs earned a state berth in the 2A District III Tournament game.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 16 points, Brooklynn Dayley had 12 points, five steals and four assists and Kendall Clark had nine points and five rebounds.
Jane Gibson led New Plymouth with 12 points.
HOCKEY
Wichita had to go to overtime to get past the visiting Idaho Steelheads 5-4.
The Steelheads (25-16-2) earned a point by getting to overtime.