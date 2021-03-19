The Boise State women’s soccer team earned a statement win its home opener, defeating the previously unbeaten Fresno State 3-0 at Boas Soccer Complex on Friday.
The Broncos scored three goals for the second straight game, with all three goals coming from different scorers. Boise State improves to 53-1-1 under head coach Jim Thomas when multiple Broncos score.
Boise State came out aggressive and it showed results early as sophomore Keile Hansen scored unassisted in the sixth minute. Despite a halftime shot count of 6-5 in favor of the Bulldogs, the Broncos took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
“Keile’s a tremendous finisher,” said Thomas. “She's a forward by trade, but she’s learning the outside back role. So sticking her back in the old nine [spot] she was happy with it. I'm proud of her for getting the goal and I thought she was really effective throughout the day.”
Coming out of the half, the Broncos continued to press the attack. In the 79th minute, freshman Mariah Albin broke through and scored her second goal of the season off a cross from sophomore Grace Kaufman-Fuller.
Boise State’s final score of the game came less than a minute later when senior Aubree Chatterton fed the ball to freshman Mia Burns for a back post goal to put the match out of reach.
Earning the win in the net was freshman goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw. In her first career collegiate start, she earned a clean sheet and a win. She grabbed six saves in the decision.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO 2, MONTANA-ST. BILLINGS 1: The Yotes used a header from Lexie Hibler in the 93rd minute to notch the victory.
BASEBALL
LEWIS-CLARK ST. 21, COLLEGE OF IDAHO 2: Ten runs in the third inning from the Warriors (15-2, 8-1) were too much for the Yotes (13-1, 5-8) to overcome.
Luke White went 2 for 3 with five RBI and a homer for LCSC.