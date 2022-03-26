Boise State’s bats came alive on Saturday afternoon at Reno during the second game of the Nevada series as the Broncos tallied 12 hits and mercy-ruled the Wolf Pack 9-1 in six innings.
The win was the ninth of the season for Boise State by the eight-run mercy rule. The victory also clinched its second straight Mountain West Conference series and it was the ninth straight win.
The Broncos improved to 26-5 overall and 5-0 in league play.
Eight Broncos recorded hits, five had multiple-base hits — four doubles and one home run — and seven scored in the win at Hixson Park.
Sara Johnson pitched the entire way facing 25 batters and allowing one run on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts. It was her second complete game and seventh win (7-1).
As it did on Friday, Boise State wasted little time taking control of the contest with three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the game.
The Broncos opened with back-to-back singles by Kelsey Hall and Mykenzie Hanna. Kelsey Lalor followed the tandem reaching base on a fielder’s choice, which scored Hall. Hanna advanced from first to third on the play, aided by a throwing error by the shortstop. Hanna crossed the plate on a Serena Huchingson sacrifice bunt, followed by Lalor, who came home on an Alison Seng single to right field.
The Broncos and Wolf Pack will close the three-game series Sunday.
YOTES SWEEP: The College of Idaho topped visiting Carroll College 5-1 and 5-4.
The Yotes extended their home winning streak to 17. Starting pitcheres Annie Polster and Ambrie Jones were solid.
In the opener, Haley Loffer hit a solo homer before Kaily Christensen doubled to score Kylie Smith for a 2-1 lead.
In the second game, College of Idaho (26-5, 12-3) opened a 4-0 lead before holding off Carroll.