The Boise State softball team had three players selected to the Mountain West All-Conference team.
Seniors Karlee Johnson and Bradie Fillmore, as well as, junior Alison Seng were among the 27 honorees selected by the league’s coaches for this year’s All-MW Team.
While this is the first All-MW honor for both Johnson and Seng, it is the second for Fillmore. She was also honored in 2019.
Their honors give Boise State a total of 30 all-time since joining the conference for the 2012 campaign.
This year there is only a first team instead of a first and second team as in past years. In addition, the coaches decided not to select Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Freshman of the Year or Coach of the Year since the season ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in no league games being played.
Fillmore, a utility player, started all 25 games during her senior season with Boise State and batted .338, the second-highest Bronco batting average in 2020, and hit a team-best five doubles with 10 RBIs. The native of Eagle, recorded three home runs, the second-most on the team, while posting a .513 slugging percentage and .411 on-base percentage.
Johnson also started all 25 games. The shortstop posted a .333 batting average on the season with 25 hits, including five doubles and two home runs, and a team-best 16 RBIs. Johnson led the team with five multi-RBI games and was perfect on the season stealing two bases on two attempts. Johnson has elected to return for another season in the Blue and Orange during the 2021 campaign.
Seng has been a strength for Boise State at first base over the last two years and started all 25 games in 2020. She recorded a team-high .391 batting average with a team-best 27 hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run and 13 RBIs. The Garden Grove, Calif., native posted a 14-game hitting streak, which was the second-longest for the Broncos in 2020, and had seven multi-hit contests.
NNU BASEBALL ADDS 13 PLAYERS: Northwest Nazarene recently signed 13 players for its 2020-21 class.
The group includes five pitchers and eight position players, four of whom also pitch.
NNU, which had its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, graduated four seniors, while four more are planning on coming back for an extra year of eligibility.
“Coach (Matt) Hollod and I are very excited about this recruiting class,” NNU coach Joe Schaefer said. “We brought in several big-time pitchers, who immediately make us better. We also added some very good position players who can play multiple positions and help us in a lot of different ways.”
The Nighthawks were off to a 7-1 start in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play when the season ended. NNU will host the 2021 GNAC tournament, with the winner of that earning a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Three of the players added hail from the Treasure Valley. They are: Spencer Schwehr, a left-handed pitcher from Boise via Walla Walla Commuity College; Joseph Ihli, a right-handed pitcher from Nampa Christian High School; and Mason Leavitt, an infielder from Eagle.