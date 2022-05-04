For the second time in as many seasons, the Boise State men’s golf team received an at-large bid to the regional round of the NCAA Championship, as announced at the selection show Wednesday.
The Broncos are the No. 9 seed in the Bryan, Texas, Regional, May 15-18. The event will be hosted by Texas A&M at the Traditions Club. This marks the first time the Broncos have been selected to play in the NCAA postseason in back-to-back seasons, and the third selection overall.
“It’s a fun day for us,” said Boise State coach Dan Potter. “It’s a celebration of a lot of hard work throughout the course of the year, and then there’s the anticipation of where they’re going to send us. I’m happy for our guys and happy for a lot of the people who have supported them and the program over the last couple of years. To get there last year and follow it up this year shows you just how good this group of guys is. Everything that we’ve been doing over the last several years in our program has been working.”
The Broncos are ranked 55th nationally by GolfStat. Boise State has finished in the top five in eight tournaments this season, including victories at the Mark Simpson Invitational (Sept. 27-28) and the Redhawk Invitational (April 4-5). The victory at the Redhawk marked the first time since the 1992-93 season a Bronco team has won multiple tournaments in a season.
Boise State boasts a team scoring average of 284.68 (1.64-under par) per round, which stands as the best scoring average against par in program history.
Senior Hugo Townsend is ranked 39th in the NCAA according to GolfStat’s April 28 rankings, the highest ranking of any player in the Mountain West. The Swede is on a streak of 19-straight top-25 finishes and has landed in the top five a team-best four times this season. Townsend also leads the Broncos with a stroke average of 69.84 and has 19 rounds of par or better. Only one of his 31 rounds played has not counted towards the team’s score.
Townsend and Skyler Eubank have soared up the Bronco record book this season in multiple categories. Townsend (69) and Eubank (66) are the career leaders in par-or-better rounds, and rank second and third, respectively, in career scoring average with Townsend holding a mark of 70.94 and Eubank a score of 72.20. Townsend became the second Bronco all-time to eclipse 30 top-25 finishes in a career this season, while Eubank sits second in career rounds played (132), just four shy of tying the all-time leader Brian Humphreys.
The projected lineup of Townsend, Eubank, Max Charles, Alex Talbot and Nick Hedman have combined for eight top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes and 28 top-25 finishes.
The Bryan Regional will consist of 13 teams and 10 individuals. Joining Boise State is joined by No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 29 Kansas, Michigan State, SMU, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Texas Southern.
“We’ll be playing at a big time venue with a lot of good teams,” said Potter. “It’s a big, tough test of a golf course, so now we go from the celebration mode to turn and get ourselves as ready as we can to give it our best shot.”
Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams were selected to compete at three regionals while the other three regionals will feature 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. Thirty teams and six individuals not on those qualifying teams will advance to the national finals. The 2022 championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27 to June 1.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE 13, BAKER (ORE.) 3, 5 INNINGS: Tyler Woodward went 3 for 3 with four RBI to lead the Trojans in the nonleague game.
Homedale pitcher John Lejardi threw a six-hitter, striking out six with no walks.
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE 16, FRUITLAND 0, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (16-5, 9-1) cruised past the Grizzlies in a Snake River Valley game.
Four Trojans each had two RBI.