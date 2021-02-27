Sophomore Adriana Popp captured titles on beam and floor and senior Gabriela Cavinta picked up a victory on bars, helping lead the 20th-ranked Boise State to an upset of No. 16 Southern Utah (196.775-195.825) at ExtraMile Arena on Saturday.
The victory, which came in front of a home crowd for the first time in nearly a year, is the Broncos’ fifth over a top-25 opponent this season.
The Broncos (6-2, 4-2 MRGC) started their evening with a season-high 49.275 on vault, ultimately leading wire-to-wire in the victory over Southern Utah (4-6, 3-5 MRGC).
Boise State closed the night with a season-high 49.400 on floor.
For Popp, the victory on floor was the second of her career, thanks to a career-high 9.925. Her win on beam with a career-high-tying 9.900 was the first of her career. Cavinta tied her career high with a 9.900 on bars, securing her second-career win in the event.
Junior Samantha Smith and freshman Courtney Blackson led the Broncos on vault with 9.875s, marks that tied and established career bests, respectively.
For the second-straight week Boise State scored at least a 49.000 in each of the four events.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 63, LEWISTON 54: The Mustangs earned a state berth with the win over the Bengals in a 5A play-in game.
Isaac Deedon led Eagle with 14 points, Gage Jones had 13 and Rafi Labrador added 11.
The Mustangs (13-7) will meet Madison (19-4) in a first-round game Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center. Tip if 7 p.m.
HILLCREST 66, VALLIVUE 45: The Knights pulled away from the Falcons in a 4A state play-in game.
Vallivue finishes the season at 15-11.
NEW PLYMOUTH 51, FIRTH 44: The Pilgrims earned a state berth in a play-in game.
Matt Hall led the Pilgrims (17-8) with 24 points and Casey Arriltola added 11.
New Plymouth will meet Wendell (16-7) in a state opener Thursday at Eagle High School. Tip is at 7 p.m.
BONNERS FERRY 74, WEISER 69: The Badgers stopped the Wolverines in a state play-in game.
The Wolverines end the year at 10-14.
LIBERTY CHARTER 38, MURTAUGH 31: The Patriots earned a state berth in a play-in game.
The Patriots came from behind, outscoring Murtaugh 18-4 in the fourth quarter.
Connor Gardner led Liberty Charter with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Liberty Charter opens the State 1A Division I tournament on Wednesday at Vallivue High School.