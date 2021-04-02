The 17th-ranked Boise State gymnastics team went into the final rotation in position to advance to the regional final, but the Broncos fell just shy, ultimately finishing fourth at the NCAA Salt Lake City Regional at the Maverik Center on Friday.
The Broncos, making their 13th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, were in second place after three events, but were forced to count a fall on beam and finished fourth. Host and sixth-ranked Utah won the meet with a 197.500, followed by No. 11 Arizona State (196.600), No. 21 Southern Utah (195.975) and the Broncos (195.825).
As has been the case all season, Boise State was led by its bars line-up. The squad’s 49.375 is the highest score of the season, and the highest score at the regional championships in school history. Freshmen Emily Lopez and Talia Little each scored 9.900s, tied for the second-highest individual scores at regionals all-time, and tied for second in the second-round session.
All six bars competitors scored at least a 9.800, and each of the five counting scores were 9.850 or higher.
The Broncos’ vault and floor line-ups also cracked the record books. On floor, the 49.100 is tied for the fifth-highest score at regionals in school history, while the 49.025 on vault ranks ninth.
Lopez, who tied for the team high on bars, also led the Broncos on beam. Her 9.850 is tied for the ninth-highest individual score at regionals all-time.
Fellow freshman Courtney Blackson led the Broncos on vault with a 9.875, tied for the sixth-highest individual score at regionals all-time and tied for second in the regional session.
Junior Samantha Smith and redshirt senior Maddi Nilson led the Broncos on floor with 9.850s.
SOFTBALL
YOTES SWEEP: College of Idaho flexed a little muscle, sweeping Bushnell in a pair of run-rule victories in Eugene, Oregon.
The Yotes won 15-3 and 13-0. The Yotes produced 28 hits over the doubleheader to remain unbeaten in the Cascade Conference.
The Yotes (24-8, 13-0) put the first game away early as they scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, capped off by a three-run home run for Hattie Hruza.
In the second game Kylie Smith led the Yotes, going 3 for 3 with six RBI including a homer.
BRONCOS SWEEP: Boise State swept visiting San Diego State 2-1 and 5-1.
Three Broncos led the offensive charge with home runs, Kelsey Lalor hit one in each game for a total of six this season, while Bella Rocco and Jordyn Hutchins added one each on the day.
The wins improved Boise State to 9-13 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Broncos — who never trailed on Friday — have now won three straight as they head into the heart of MW play.
VOLLEYBALL
YOTES FALL: Third-ranked Corban swept College of Idaho 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 in a Cascade Conference match.
Austyn Mauzy and Jade Warren each had six kills for the Yotes.