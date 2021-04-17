The Boise State softball team posted a sweep Saturday, taking 4-2 and 7-1 decisions over visiting Utah State.
Kelsey Lalor and Ashlyn Adams combined for eight hits to lead the way in the Mountain West doubleheader at Dona Larsen Park. The wins extended Boise State's win streak to six, improving the Broncos to 15-14 overall and 7-4 in the MW.
"It feels good to win a series on the first day," Boise State coach Maggie Huffaker said. "I'm proud of our team's overall effort in all three areas of the game over the last three weeks of conference play. We are starting to feel some momentum, while continuing to just play one pitch at a time."
Nine Broncos got hits against the Aggies. Lawlor went 4 for 6 while Adams was 4 for 7.
YOTES SWEPT: It was a rough weekend for the No. 23-ranked NAIA team.
But, then again, it was bound to be difficult against the top-ranked team in the nation.
No. 1 Southern Oregon finished a four-game sweep of visiting College of Idaho. The Raiders shut out the Yotes 6-0 and 8-0.
Solid pitching led the Raiders.
It doesn't get any easier for the Yotes, who face off with No. 5-ranked Oregon Tech on Friday and Saturday at Symms Field.
BASEBALL
Visiting Oregon Tech swept College of Idaho 7-3 and 15-9 in a Cascade Conference doubleheader.
In the opener, Tanner Leaf had two RBI to lead the Yotes.
Matthew Clay led the Yotes in the second game, going 4 for 5 with five RBI including a homer.
Southern Oregon ran its records to 38-2 overall and 20-1 in the Cascade Conference. The Yotes slipped to 30-12 and 18-3.
NNU SWEEPS: Northwest Nazarene swept Montana State-Billings, winning 9-5 and 10-5 in a GNAC doubleheader in Billings.
The 10th-ranked Nighthawks (23-5, 17-3) got 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Blake McFadden (3-0) in the opener.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
BISHOP KELLY 7, FRUITLAND 6: The Knights rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to knock off the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.
Parker Seehawer led Bishop Kelly with three RBI.
Brennan Fitzsimonds led Fruitland, going 2 for 3 with three RBI.
MELBA 15, PARMA 1, 5 INNINGS: The Mustangs scored eight runs in the first and seven in the fourth in the nonleague game.
Trace Stimpson went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead Melba.
WEISER 7, BUHL 2: Beau Shields went 3 for 4 with a homer and an RBI to lead the Wolverines past the Indians in a nonleague game.
SOFTBALL
PAYETTE 6, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 5: The Pirates held off the Trojans in a nonleague game.