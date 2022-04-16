Boise State’s softball team came up short in another contested game with 24th-ranked San Diego State on Saturday as the Broncos fell 3-2 in San Diego.
Down three after four innings, the Broncos attempted to rally with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Unfortunately, the Broncos could not bring another base runner across the plate down the stretch as the Aztecs held off Boise State.
San Diego State took the Mountain West Conference series 2-1 over Boise State with the win. The Broncos moved to 28-10 on the year and 7-5 in the conference, while the league-leading Aztecs are now 29-12 and 13-2.
Both teams struggled offensively for the second straight contest while the defenses rose to the occasion. There were nine hits on 51 at-bats with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Boise State started Hannah Bailey in the circle, where she faced 19 batters in 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Sara Johnson came in for 2.2 innings as a relief pitcher facing nine batters, surrendering one hit but no runs.
During a three-run fourth inning, San Diego State did its damage to break a scoreless tie and take the lead for good.
Boise State began its rally attempt in the fifth inning. Alycia Flores reached on a single to right field, then came home from third when Autumn Bennett singled to the shortstop.
Boise State loaded the bases down two, heading into the sixth with one out. Kelsey Lalor came home when Abby Bumcrot was walked on four-straight balls, cutting the Bronco deficit to one.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
HOMEDALE 11, MELBA 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans cruised to the nonleague win.
John Lejardi went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Homedale. Pitcher Dillon Fine went the distance, allowing just three hits.