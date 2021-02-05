Jessica Donahue led visiting Boise State past San Jose State 3-1 with 12 kills and team-high nine blocks as the Broncos (2-0) completed the weekend road sweep over the Spartans (0-2) in Mountain West Conference play.
Boise State survived San Jose State’s rally attempt from 24-15 down in the fourth when Donahue slammed the decisive kill through the defense to end an 8-0 Spartan run and clinch the set 25-23 and match 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23 for the Broncos.
After Boise State won the first two sets to take a comfortable lead, San Jose State rallied claiming the third to force the match into a fourth set. The Broncos took control early in the fourth and led 24-15 when the Spartans rallied with an 8-0 run to close within one at 24-23. However, Donahue came through when her teammates needed her, smashing the decisive point past the defense to finish it off 25-23 and hand the Blue and Orange the season opening weekend sweep.
Donahue led the team with 12 kills while hitting .423 and caused SJSU major problems at the net collecting a team-high nine blocks, her seventh career match with nine or more. Redshirt-freshman Annie Kaminski also had a solid match in her first career start at middle blocker finishing with nine kills, two blocks and hit a team-best .444.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IDAHO STATE TOPS NNU: Idaho State defeated visiting Northwest Nazarene 91-50.
Ellie Smith scored a layup in the first five seconds which set the tone for the game. The Bengals played a strong first quarter and jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game. Northwest Nazarene responded with an 8-0 run over the next minute-plus but the Bengals regained control to finish off the quarter with a 25-12 lead. The Orange and Black shot 60 percent from the field in the quarter and Dora Goles hit three 3’s.
The Bengals extended their lead to 44-22 at halftime thanks to a 3-pointer by Carsyn Boswell in the final seconds of the half. Idaho State continued its momentum in the third quarter, leading 62-35 at the end of the period.
The Bengals outscored the Nighthawks 29-15 in the fourth quarter. ISU shot 73.3 percent from the field against the Nighthawks in the fourth quarter.
Idaho State forced 28 turnovers.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 45, SKYVIEW 42: The Wolves (5-3, 5-3) held off the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 17 points, three assists and three steals.
Danny Graviet led Skyview with 12 points and four rebounds.
EAGLE 74, BOISE 62: The Mustangs (10-3, 8-0) kept pace with Rocky Mountain in the 5A SIC standings.
Donovan Jones led Eagle with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.
HOMEDALE 52, PARMA 51, OT: The Trojans held off the Panthers in overtime in the Snake River Valley Conference game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 23 points and seven rebounds.
Jose Angel Barba led Parma with 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
FRUITLAND 80, PAYETTE 48: The Grizzlies opened a 37-17 in the first half in the SRV game.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 19 points and Dylon Watson had 12 points.
Cace Lewis led Payette with 15 points.
MELBA 71, MARSING 38: The Mustangs ran away from the Huskies in a 2A WIC game.
Braden Volkers led Melba with 20 points and four rebounds and Joe Reiber had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
AMBROSE 70, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 55: The Archers pulled away in a key 2A WIC showdown.
Hudson Hughes led Ambrose (16-1, 11-1) with 22 points and Johnny Sugarman and Ben Blythe each had 19.
LIBERTY CHARTER 47, CENTENNIAL BAPTIST 28: The Patriots won in a nonleague game.
Dallin Criddle led the Patriots with 19 points and six rebounds.
VICTORY CHARTER 67, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 42: The Vipers handled the Grizzlies in a league game.
Carson Cole and Jasper Luce each had 14 points to lead Victory Charter and Seth Fleshman added 11.