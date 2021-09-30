The Borah football team used a second-half rally to top Kuna on Thursday.
The Lions won their third in a row, knocking off the Kavemen 27-24 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
Kuna (1-5, 1-2) led 17-13 at halftime. Borah opened the game with a 6-0 lead before the Kavemen charged back.
Borah (3-3, 2-1) upped its lead to 13-3, but Kuna fought back to take a 17-13 lead by halftime.
After a scoreless third period, Borah regained the lead at 20-17. Then Parker Rushton scored his second touchdown to put the Lions ahead 27-17.
Kuna wasn’t done. Quarterback Cole Luekenga hit Brayden White on a 1-yard touchdown pass, cutting the margin to 27-24 with 1:36 remaining.
The Kavemen attempted an onside kick, but the ball rolled just 6 yards. Borah ran the clock out.
GIRLS SOCCER
BOISE 2, EAGLE 2: The Mustangs (7-5-2, 5-3-2) forged a tie with the Brave (11-2-1, 8-1-1)in a key 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Logan Smith scored Boise’s two goals and Riley Gibson had an assist.
CENTENNIAL 2, BORAH 0: The Patriots got past the Lions in a 5A SIC match.
Goalies Molly McCabe and Maddie Romberg combined for eight saves for Borah.
MIDDLETON 4, CALDWELL 2: Four different players scored for the Vikings (8-4-2, 8-2-2) in the win over the Cougars (3-7-2, 3-6-2) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Jessica Ramirez, Addie McCallister, Kayleigh Furrow and Liz Baird scored.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 1, NAMPA 0: Xander Garber scored to lift the Knights (11-2-1, 11-0-1) past the Bulldogs (2-11, 2-10) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Nampa goalie Ethan Sayer had nine saves including a penalty kick.
CALDWELL 6, MIDDLETON 1: The Cougars (10-3-1, 9-2-1) topped the Vikings (8-6, 7-5) in a 4A SIC match.
Trevor Scheuerman scored for Caldwell.
RIDGEVUE 4, EMMETT 1: The Warhawks handled the Huskies in a 4A SIC match.
VOLLEYBALL
MERIDIAN 3, OWYHEE 1: The Warrior stopped the Storm 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Mikael Roy had 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces to lead Owyhee. Shaynee McWilliams had 23 assists and six digs.
SKYVIEW 3, CENTENNIAL 0: The Hawks (18-2, 7-0) swept the Patriots 25-13, 25-22, 25-21 in a 5A SIC match.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 12 kills and six digs and Liberty Ipsen had 12 assists and two aces.
COLUMBIA 3, NAMPA 0: The Wildcats held off the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 17 kills and five digs and Rykelle Sandidge had 19 assists.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER
NIGHTHAWKS WIN: Northwest Nazarene opened GNAC play with a 3-2 win over visiting Central Washington.
Brandon Parsio, Aidan McGinty and Lukas Juodkunaitis each scored for NNU.