Borah running back Parker Rushton scored three touchdowns Thursday, and the Lions needed each one.
Rushton scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with 2:50 remaining to lift Borah to a 28-21 win over Owyhee in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division game at Dona Larsen Park.
It was the fourth straight win for Borah (4-3 overall, 3-1). Owyhee fell to 0-7, 0-5.
First-year school Owyhee played its best game of the season, but the Storm just couldn’t get over the hump Thursday.
Storm quarterback Matt Irwin scored on a 31-yard keeper to tie the game at 21-21 with 5:12 to go.
That set the stage for Rushton and his heroics.
The teams battled to a 14-14 tie going into halftime.
Rushton put Borah ahead 21-14 in the third quarter.
The teams exchanged turnovers before Irwin gave Owyhee a chance with the tying touchdown in the final period.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 5, EMMETT 0: The 4A Southern Idaho Conference champs cruised past the Huskies.
The Knights (12-2-2, 12-0-2) led 2-0 at intermission on an own goal and a goal by Connor Brantley. Andrew Nguyen, Colton Crawford and Connor Teply each scored in the second half.
Silas Massey had 13 saves for Emmett.
CALDWELL 3, COLUMBIA 0: The Cougars (12-3-1, 11-2-1) topped the Wildcats in a 4A SIC match.
Axel Gonzalez and Fabien Arguello each had goals and Yahir Ewquivel had an assist.
VALLIVUE 1, RIDGEVUE 0: The Falcons (8-6-2, 7-5-2) shut out the Warhawks in a 4A SIC match.
MIDDLETON 2, NAMPA 1: The Vikings (9-6-1, 8-5-1) held off the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC match.
Isaac Ayala and Cole Biorn each scored for Middleton.
GIRLS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 3, NAMPA 0: After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, the Vikings put it away in the second half in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Addie McCallister had two goals and Kayleigh Furrow had a goal and an assist. Kelsey Severa also had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
SKYVIEW 3, OWYHEE 0: The Hawks (20-2, 9-0) topped the Storm 25-9, 25-12, 25-11 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Mikale Roy led Owyhee with six kills, four digs and three blocks.
EAGLE 3, CENTENNIAL 1: The Mustangs topped the Patriots 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 in a 5A SIC match.
Delaney Bub led Eagle with 15 kills and six digs and Gabbi Roberts had 26 assists, nine digs, five kills and two aces.
London Ipsen led Centennial with 18 kills and 16 digs, julia Velasquez had 26 digs and Liberty Ipsen had 20 digs, 18 assists and three aces.
NAMPA 3, BISHOP KELLY 1: The Bulldogs topped the Knights 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 28 kills, eight digs and five aces, Rykelle Sandidge had 35 assists and Reagan Young had 25 digs.
MIDDLETON 3, RIDGEVUE 1: The Vikings topped the Warhawks 25-15, 25-21, 21-15, 25-21 in a 4A SIC match.
Lilly Summers led Ridgevue with 16 digs and 10 kills.
PARMA 3, McCALL-DONNELLY 0: The Panthers (16-4, 6-2) swept the Vandals 25-19, 25-16, 25-8 in a Snake River Valley match.
Austyn Harris led Parma with 14 kills and Katie Compas had 25 assists, 13 kills and 10 digs.
HOMEDALE 3, PAYETTE 0: The Trojans swept the Pirates 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in a SRV match.
Jacy Parker led Homedale with 12 kills and Laney Swallow had nine aces.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Lauren Ohlinger and Kayly Pau combined for 25 of Boise State’s 46 kills as the Broncos won on the road, sweeping Air Force 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 in a Mountain West match.
Boise State improved to 14-3 overall, 3-2 in conference.
Ohlinger had her sixth double-double of the season with 15 kills and 10 digs, both team highs. She also had five aces.
Pau finished with 10 kills on no hitting errors on 26 attacks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NNU WINS: Northwest Nazarene shut out visiting Saint Martin’s 2-0 in a GNAC match.
Madison Grande and Ashley Parton scored for NNU (4-3-1, 2-3-0)