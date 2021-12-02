Three Broncos scored in double figures, but host Boise State fell 63-61 to Seattle University in a nonconference women’s basketball at ExtraMile Arena on Thursday.
Elodie Lalotte recorded her third double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 12 rebounds, each a career high. Mary Kay Naro added 14 points and equaled her career high with eight boards and Abby Muse chipped in 10 points.
“We need more consistency from everybody,” Boise State Head Coach Gordy Presnell said. “We will learn from it (our mistakes) and get ready for Sunday.”
The Broncos (1-5) led 52-50 after Lalotte made 1 of 2 at the free throw line with 3:38 remaining. After a Seattle U (4-3) 3-pointer, Lalotte scored inside to give Boise State the lead 54-53 with 2:51 left.
After another 3-pointer by the Redhawks, Seattle U was called for a technical foul due to having six players on the court. Naro made both free throw to the tie the game 56-56 with 1:59 to play.
The teams traded baskets before Seattle U made 3 of 4 at the free throw line to take a 61-58 lead with 10.6 seconds left. The Broncos called timeout to move the ball into the frontcourt, but a turnover on the inbound play led to two more points at the line. Kaitlin Burgess nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final score.
Boise State raced out to a 9-3 lead behind four points from Lalotte, a pair of free throws by Rachel Bowers and a Burgess 3-pointer. The Redhawks responded by outscoring the Broncos 9-4 over the final 4:05 of the period and Boise State led 13-12 after one quarter.
Boise State held a 52-34 advantage on the boards and registered 18 assists on 21 field goals. The Broncos host Florida Atlantic, Sunday at 2 p.m.
NNU FALLS: Northwest Nazarene couldn’t hang on in the end in their GNAC opener, falling at home to Montana State-Billings 71-67.
NNU, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, opened strong, jumping out to a 24-12 lead. But Montana State-Billings fought back.
Nyalam Thabach led NNU with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIMBERLINE 35, BORAH 30: The Wolves prevailed in a defensive battle.
The Wolves outscored Borah 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Parker Gropp led Timberline with eight points. Ryan Willoughby led Borah with 12.
BISHOP KELLY 57, MERIDIAN 54: The Knights held off the Warriors.
Blake Hawthorne led the Knights with 17 points.
PAYETTE 56, MARSING 49: The Pirates topped the Huskies.
Dominic Enrico led Marsing with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NEW PLYMOUTH 51, MARSING 25: The Pilgrims handled the Huskies.
Jane Gibson led New Plymouth with 11 points.