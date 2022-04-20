Mya Hansen has signed a financial aid agreement to play women’s basketball at Boise State beginning in 2022-23, Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell announced Wednesday.
Hansen is a 5-foot-9 guard from Billings Central Catholic High School in Billings, Montana.
“Mya is a two-time Montana State Player of the Year and is a terrific player,” Presnell said. “She can score at the rim, hit the (3-pointer) and create shots for others. We are so excited for her to join our program. This may be the best recruiting class we’ve had.”
Hansen was named the Montana Player of the Year by MaxPreps as a junior and Gatorade as a senior in addition to being a four-time all-state selection.
She averaged 14.7 points per game as a freshman and increased her output each season to 16.2 (sophomore), 17.4 (junior) and 18.1 (senior). As a senior, she averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 48% from 3-point range. Hansen helped the Rams win four-straight divisional crowns and a share of the 2019-20 state title.
Hansen joins a recruiting class that includes Dani Bayes, a member of the U20 Australian Nationals in 2021 where she played above her age group and won a bronze medal, Natalie Pasco, the 2021 Northern California Player of the Year and Tatum Thompson, 2022 Miss Washington Basketball and the MVP of her state tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
BORAH 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2: The Lions (9-7, 6-5) scored the game winner on an error in the sixth inning in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Borah pitcher Megan Meracle scattered four hits to go with 12 strikeouts.
CAPITAL 22, CENTENNIAL 0, 5 INNINGS: The Eagles scored half of their runs in the fourth inning in the 5A SIC game.
OWYHEE 27, KUNA 10, 5 INNINGS: The Storm scored 10 runs in the first inning and 12 in the fourth in the run-rule victory in a 5A SIC game.
Rylie Haith went 4 for 4 with two homers and six RBI to lead Owyhee (13-6, 7-4).
TIMBERLINE 14, EAGLE 13: The Wolves withstood a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Mustangs in a 5A SIC game.
Ashlyn Graklanoff led Timberline (13-4, 9-3), going 3 for 5 with a homer and five RBI.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 13, BOISE 1, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies put the game away early, scoring five runs in the fifth inning in the 5A SIC game.
Savannah Henzler led the Grizzlies, going 3 for 4 with seven RBI.
Allie Laufenburger went 3 for 4 with two homers and five RBI and Grace Wontorcik was 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead Capital (14-5, 7-3).
SKYVIEW 16, MERIDIAN 4, 5 INNINGS: Rayann Brown went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI to lead the undefeated Hawks (18-0, 12-0) past the Warriors in a run-rule shortened 5A SIC game.
HOMEDALE 18, PARMA 0, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh in the Snake River Valley game.
Dillon Fine led the way on the mound and at the plate. She threw a complete game three hitter with 14 strikeouts. She was 4 for 5 with three doubles, five runs and two RBI.