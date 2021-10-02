featured top story LOCAL ROUNDUP LOCAL ROUNDUP: Boise State volleyball stops Nevada By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Boise State volleyball team used a balanced offense to down Nevada in a Mountain West match Saturday afternoon.The Broncos won 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20. Boise State improved to 13-2 overall, 2-2 in the Mountain West.Boise State's hitting percentage was .341, and the Broncos held Nevada to .178.Lauren Ohlinger led Boise State with 14 kills, Paige Bartsch had 12 and Kayly Pau had 11.YOTES WIN: College of Idaho topped Evergreen State College 27-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20 in a Cascade Conference match.The Yotes recorded a season-high 66 kills. Danielle Neuman led the way with 17 kills.The Yotes rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the third set.MEN'S SOCCERNIGHTHAWKS SCORE SHUTOUT: Northwest Nazarene improved to 2-0 in GNAC play in a 1-0 win over visiting Simon Fraser.Lukas Juodkunaitis sent a cross from a set piece that deflected off a Simon Fraser defender for an own goal in the 27th minute.HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: After the teams played to a 0-0 tie in the opening 40 minutes, the Grizzlies (15-1, 10-0) caught fire in the second half in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.Kaitlyn Slocum scored two goals and Nadia Kincaid scored. Mylee Carver and Ashtyn Staley had assists. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Paige Runcorn scored and Sophia Avalo had an assist for Mountain View (9-4-1, 6-4).Rocky Mountain goalie Ellie Stoll had four saves and Mountain View goalie Jada Ojukwu had 15 saves.OWYHEE 3, BORAH 0: The Storm shut out the Lions in a 5A SIC match.Victoria Pislari had two goals and Stella Simpson scored to lead Owyhee.Borah goalie Molly McCabe had eight saves.FOOTBALLMelba (4-2, 2-0) has been granted a forfeit over Marsing (1-5, 0-2) after the game was canceled this week, Melba coach Juan Colunga reported in an email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments