Beginning this weekend Boise State will allow a limited number of fans inside ExtraMile Arena.
The school announced Monday that for this weekend’s women’s basketball series against Nevada and Saturday’s gymnastics meet against Utah State a “limited number of immediate family members of Bronco student-athletes and coaches” will be allowed in attendance.
Family members will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed into the arena. Both Boise State men’s and women’s basketball teams have been playing games without any fans in the stands this season. The gymnastics team will be competing in its second home meet of the season this weekend.
YOTES SOFTBALL PICKS UP SWEEP: The College of Idaho softball team hit four home runs on Monday, as the Yotes picked up a sweep of Ottawa (Ariz.) on Monday, winning 11-1 in the first game and 9-1 in the second.
Lacie Miller got things going in the second inning of the first game for the Yotes (4-2), hitting a 3-run blast to give the College of Idaho the early lead. Kaily Christiansen added a two-run home run duirng a five-run fifth inning.
Hattie Hruza had a two-run home run in the first inning of the second game, while Katelyn Wilfert had a three-run shot in the fourth, extending the lead to 6-0.
In the circle, Hannah McNerney allowed just three hits in six innings in the opening game while Annie Polster allowed two hits in five innings pitched in the second game.
GIRLS BASKEBALL
MIDDLETON 48, COLUMBIA 25: Eli Robertson scored 13 points but Columbia was outmatched by Middleton in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference loss.
The Wildcats (10-9, 9-4 SIC) were 7 of 37 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.
No statistics were reported for Middleton (14-2, 12-1) which will be the top seed at the 4A District III Tournament, which starts this weekend.