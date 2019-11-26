Perhaps it was fatigue from playing two days earlier in Kentucky.
No matter. The Boise State women’s basketball team used an 11-0 run near the end of the third quarter to take control, as the Broncos dispatched visiting Utah Valley 77-69 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The Broncos (4-3) never trailed again.
Riley Lupfer led Boise State with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 7 of 12 from 3-point range. A’Shanti Coleman added 14 points and eight rebounds, Braydey Hodgins added 13 points and three assists and Jayde Christopher had 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Overall, Boise State made 28 of 63 shots from the field and 9 of 21 from 3-point range.
FOOTBALL
Frontier Conference champ College of Idaho dominated the 2019 all-league awards.
Quarterback Darius-James Peterson became the first player in program history to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors, while head coach Mike Moroski was honored by his peers as Coach of the Year.
Moroski became the first Yotes coach since Sam Yokes in 1952 to earn the distinction.
Seven Yotes were named to the first team while nine others were named second-team picks.
Other first-team selections were: running back Nick Calzaretta, tackle Josh Brown, tight end Tyler Reay, linebacker Forrest River, safety Tristen Alesi and kicker Kyle Mitchell.
ALL-BIG SKY: True freshman Nick Romano, who led Rocky Mountain to a state championship in 2018, was named to the first team at kick returner.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EAGLE 51, CAPITAL 31: The Mustangs cruised past the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Betsey King led Eagle with 18 points. Alexie Johnson led Capital with 11.
BOISE 57, CENTENNIAL 36: The Brave opened a 34-20 lead in the first half and that was more than enough in the 5A SIC game.
Payton McFarland led Boise with 24 points and six rebounds and Ava Oakland added 11 points.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 15 points.
MELBA 70, WEISER 38: The Mustangs were too much for the Wolverines in the nonleague game.
Kate Clark led Melba with 17 points, six steals, four assists and four rebounds and Kortney Trappett added 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Marry Erikson led Weiser with 13 points and Andrea Bouvia added 10.